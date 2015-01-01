पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

युद्ध अभियान:मिलावटखोरी; 15 दिन में 44 सैंपल लिए, 30 की जांच रिपोर्ट में 17 फेल,चिकित्सा विभाग कोर्ट में दायर करेगा परिवाद

बांसवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
राज्य सरकार के निर्देश पर चिकित्सा और रसद विभाग की ओर से 26 अक्टूबर से शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। इसमें 15 दिन में जिले के अलग-अलग प्रतिष्ठानों और खाद्य सामग्री की दुकानों से अब तक 44 सैंपल लिए, जिनमें से 30 की जांच रिपोर्ट आ चुकी है, इसमें 17 नमूने फेल हो गए। सीएमएचओ डॉ. वीके जैन ने बताया कि बताया कि जांच में जिनके सैंपल फेल पाए गए, उनके खिलाफ खाद्य सुरक्षा एवं मानक अधिनियम के तहत कोर्ट में परिवाद पेश कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। वहीं दूसरी ओर सोमवार को रसद विभाग और चिकित्सा विभाग की ओर से तीन प्रतिष्ठानों की जांच की गई। तलवाड़ा स्थित गांधी मूर्ति से धर्मेंद्र

ट्रेडर्स के यहां से घी के नमूने लिए, साथ ही बेसन के भी नमूने लिए। वहीं तलवाड़ा रोड स्थित भैरुनाथ चाट भंडार से सोयाबीन तेल के नमूने लिए जिससे कचौरी बनाई जा रही थी। वहीं दानपुर मिष्ठान भंडार और तलवाड़ा जोधपुर मिष्ठान पर भी जांच की गई। इस दौरान टीम के साथ शशिकांत शर्मा, प्रवर्तक निरीक्षक धर्मेंद्र रोत, लालशंकर डामोर, नाप तौल अधिकारी अशोक मित्तल शामिल रहे।इनके सैंपल फेल, होगी कार्रवाई :

दाहोद रोड वन विभाग के सामने मैसर्स सागरिया शांतिलाल एंड संस के यहां से गुड़ (हिराकनी ब्राण्ड), डूंगरपुर रोड स्थित मैसर्स आशा डायनिंग हॉल शॉप नम्बर 11,12 से दही, राधा कृष्ण कॉम्पलेक्स डूंगरपुर रोड पर शॉप नम्बर 10 पर स्थित मैसर्स फैन्डस ज्यूस एवं आईसक्रीम पार्लर से आईसक्रिम, ए-1 रिलेक्स इन होटल के नीचे उदयपुर रोड पर स्थित मैसर्स श्री बेकरी एंड कैफे से ब्राउन ब्रेड, कस्टम चौराहा के नीचे की तरफ

मैसर्स पंचोरी बंधु से बासमती चावल, पीपलवा रिको में स्थित मैसर्स गणेश दूध डेयरी से दही, नीलकंठ महादेव मंदिर के पास नागरवाड़ा में स्थित मैसर्स ब्रजवासी दुग्धालय से पनीर और गाय का दूध, पुराना बस स्टैंड स्थित केबी मार्ट से पास्ता और काजू, पुराना बस स्टैंड पर ही स्थित मैसर्स नवकार ट्रेडर्स से काली मिर्च, गणेश पाटीदार पुत्र माधव पाटीदार बाइक पर दूध विक्रेता से मिक्स दूध, पुराना बस स्टैंड स्थित मैसर्स जोधपुर

मिष्ठान, परतापुर मुपो-परतापुर बांसवाड़ा से मावा पेड़ा मिठाई और मावा, खोड़न में अगरपुरा चौराहे पर स्थित मैसर्स अन्नपूर्णा रेस्टोरेन्ट एंड भोजनालय से बर्फी, इंडस्ट्रीज एरिया ठीकरिया में स्थित मैसर्स श्री शिव आईल एंड फुड इंडस्ट्रीज से सरसो का तेल (सुप्रीम), मिस ब्रांड और मूंगफली तेल (प्रिया) का सैंपल जांच में फेल हुआ। इन सबके खिलाफ कार्रवाई होगी।

