आत्महत्या:मासूम बेटे और बेटी काे जहर खिलाने के बाद मां फंदे से लटकी, तीनों की मौत, खुदकुशी की वजह फिलहाल साफ नहीं

बांसवाड़ा13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कुशलगढ़ के अंदेश्वर पंचायत के पातापाेर गांव में दर्दनाक हादसा पति सालभर से है कुवैत में

कुशलगढ़ के अंदेश्वर पंचायत के पातापाेर गांव में एक महिला ने रविवार रात अपने दाे मासूम बच्चाें काे जहर पिला दिया। जिससे उनकी माैत हाे गई। फिर खुद मां ने भी फंदे से लटककर जान दे दी। सुबह जब काफी देर बाद भी घर से काेई बाहर नहीं निकला ताे इसके बारे में पता चला। घटना में 29 वर्षीय पारी डामाेर, उसके 4 साल के बेटे आनंद और 6 साल की बेटी अल्पा की माैत हुई है।

पारी का पति आशीष सालभर से कुवैत में है। खुदकुशी की काेई साफ वजह फिलहाल सामने नहीं आई पाई है।पारी का पति आशीष सालभर से कुवैत में है। तीन भाइयाें में आशीष सबसे बड़ा है। घर पर पारी अाैर उसके दाे बच्चे थे। दाेनाें बच्चाें के शव बैड पर साथ-साथ मिले। उनके मुंह से झाग निकल रहे थे और दाेनाें काे शाॅल ओढ़ा रखी थी।

ऐसे में आशंका है कि पारी ने खुदकुशी से पहले दाेनाें बच्चाें काे चावल में जहर मिलाकर खिला दिया। जिससे दाेनाें बच्चाें की माैत हाे गई। फिर दाेनाें काे खांट पर सुला दिया और चद्दर ओढ़ा दी। इसके बाद खुद भी फंदे से लटककर खुदकुशी कर ली। एक साथ तीन माैताें की खबर पर एसपी कावेंद्रसिंह सागर, डिप्टी कुशलगढ़ संदीपसिंह भी माैके पहुंचे अाैर जानकारी ली। पुलिस ने खुदकुशी की असल वजह तलाशने के लिए जांच शुरू कर दी है।

हालांकि मौका पंचनामा बनाने से लेकर जरूरी जानकारी जुटाने में पूरा दिन निकल जाने के कारण सोमवार को तीनों शवों का पोस्टमार्टम नहीं हो पाया। इसलिए शवों को एमजी अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया गया है। आर्थिक तंगी या कुछ ओर, पड़ताल में जुटी पुलिस

पारी के परिवार की अर्थिक स्थिति ठीक नहीं थी। सालभर से भी ज्यादा वक्त से पति विदेश में था। लाॅकडाउन की वजह से पति भी घर लाैट नहीं पाया था। ऐसे में खुदकुशी के पीछे आर्थिक तंगी भी वजह हाे सकती है। हालांकि, यह भी चर्चा रही कि गांव में किसी युवक पर इसी महीने में 25 हजार का अार्थिक दंड लगाया गया था। हालांकि, मामले का पारी से क्या संबंध था यह फिलहाल साफ नहीं हाे पाया है। डीएसपी संदीप शेखावत ने बताया कि मौके पर थाली में चावल

मिले। जिससे आशंका है कि बच्चों को इसमें जहर मिलाकर खिलाया गया। पारी के खुदकुशी करने के पीछे फिलहाल काेई एक ठाेस वजह सामने नहीं आई है। लेकिन, खुदकुशी की वजह तलाशने के लिए जांच शुरू कर दी है। मृतका के रिश्तेदाराें अाैर पड़ाेसियाें से भी पूछताछ कर रहे है। शुरुअाती ताैर पर ताे लाेग अार्थिक तंगी काे भी एक वजह बता रहे है लेकिन यहीं अंतिम वजह हाेने की आशंका कम ही है।

