रुपए वसूल कर महिला फरार:बीमारी का झांसा देकर रुपए वसूले और राताें-रात घर खाली कर महिला फरार

बांसवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  शहर के भीमपुरा क्षेत्र का मामला, एसपी काे महिलाओं ने साैंपा परिवाद

शहर के भीमपुरा बस्ती क्षेत्र से एक महिला मोहल्ले की गरीब महिलाओं को बीमारी का झांसा देकर लाखों रुपए की ऋण राशि ऐंठकर फरार हो गई। उसने आसपास की महिलाओं को विश्वास में लेकर उनके नाम पर विभिन्न वित्तीय संस्थानों से ऋण हासिल कर लिया और किस्तें जमा कराने की बात कहकर रात को ही मकान खाली कर भाग निकली।

अब तक करीब 20 से ज्यादा महिलाओं के साथ धोखाधड़ी किए जाने की बात सामने आ रही है। इस पूरी घटना के बाद पीड़ित महिलाएं पुलिस अधीक्षक के पास पहुंची और उन्हें अपने साथ हुई धोखाधड़ी के बारे में अवगत कराते हुए परिवाद पेश किया।

भीमपुरा बस्ती क्षेत्र में अधिकांश मुस्लिम वर्ग के लोग निवासरत है। रुबीना पत्नी अनवर नाम की महिला भीमपुरा के साथ-साथ आसपास की गरीब महिलाओं को विभिन्न बैंकों और प्राइवेट सोसायटी से छोटे-मोटे लोन दिलाने का काम करती थी। वह जरूरतमंद महिलाओं के आवेदन से लेकर लोन दिलाने तक का बतौर एजेंट काम कर रही थी और अपने कामकाज के बूते उसने महिलाओं का दिल जीत रखा था।

एसपी ऑफिस पहुंची महिलाओं ने बताया कि गत महीने उसने किसी महिला को अपने पति और किसी महिला को अपनी बेटी के बीमार होने की बात कही और मदद का आग्रह किया था। उसने महिलाओं से लोन के लिए आवश्यक कागज मांगे और अलग-अलग बैंकों और वित्तीय संस्थानों में जमा करवा दिए।

बाद में जब ऋण स्वीकृत हो गया तो उस महिला ने संबंधित महिलाओं को बुलाकर 30 हजार से लेकर 80 हजार तक की राशि निकलवा ली। पीड़ित महिलाओं के अनुसार यहीं पर उसने अपनी चाल खेली और संबंधित लोन की किस्त जमा कराने का झांसा देकर महिलाओं से राशि हड़प ली। कुछ समय तक तो उसने इससे भी जमा की, लेकिन बाद में किस्त राशि जमा कराना बंद कर दिया। जब संबंधित बैंकों और संस्थाओं के लोग उनके घर पहुंचने लगे तो महिलाओं के होश उड़ गए।

उनके नाम पर लिए गए लोन की किस्त जमा ही नहीं की जा रही है। इससे घबराकर महिलाएं अंततः पुलिस अधीक्षक कार्यालय पहुंची और एसपी के नाम परिवार देकर उन्हें न्याय दिलाने की गुहार लगाई। अब देखना होगा कि धोखाधड़ी के इस मामले में पुलिस क्या कदम उठाती है।

