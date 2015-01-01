पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला परिषद प्रत्याशी:मंत्री की घाेषणा के बाद जिला परिषद प्रत्याशी नानालाल निनामा बाेले- महेंद्र मालवीया हमारे नेता, उनके नेतृत्व में एकजुट होकर चुनाव लड़ रहे

बांसवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रोहनवाड़ी. गांगड़तलाई में सभा के दौरान मंत्री अर्जुनसिंह बामनिया और जिला प्रमुख की दावेदार रेशम मालवीया।
  • रेशम मालवीया ही कांग्रेस की जिला प्रमुख प्रत्याशी होंगी: मंत्री बामनिया
  • जिला प्रमुख प्रत्याशी की घोषणा आलाकमान करेगा, मंत्री ने कैसे की, वही जाने: नानालाल

पंचायत समिति गांगड़तलाई क्षेत्र में मंगलवार को आयोजित कांग्रेस की चुनावी सभा में टीएडी मंत्री अर्जुन सिंह बामनिया ने रेशम मालवीया को कांग्रेस की ओर से जिला प्रमुख प्रत्याशी घोषित कर दिया। सभा के बाद मीडिया की ओर से पूछे गए सवाल के जवाब में उन्होंने पास ही खड़ी रेशम मालवीया को आगे करते कहा कि मैरे पास खड़ी रेशम मालवीया ही कांग्रेस की जिला प्रमुख होंगी।

बामनिया ने दावा किया कि जिले की सभी 11 पंचायत समितियों में प्रधान हम बनाएंगे। साथ ही जिला परिषद की 31 में से 25 सीटें जीतकर जिला प्रमुख भी कांग्रेस का ही बनेगा। वहीं पूर्व संसदीय सचिव व घाटोल क्षेत्र से कांग्रेस के जिला परिषद सदस्य पद का चुनाव लड़ रहे वरिष्ठ कांग्रेसी नेता नानालाल निनामा ने मंत्री बामनिया की इस घोषणा की तुलना प्रधानमंत्री की ओर से प्रत्येक व्यक्ति के खाते में 15 लाख रुपए डाले जाने

संबंधी जुमले से की। उन्होंने कहा कि महेंद्र मालवीया हमारे नेता हैं। उनके नेतृत्व में एकजुट होकर चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। जिला प्रमुख पद के प्रत्याशी का निर्णय प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद डोटासरा करेंगे। उन का जो भी निर्णय होगा, सभी को मान्य होगा। मंत्री ने यह घोषणा कैसे की, यह तो वे ही बता सकते हैं।

भास्कर-जिला प्रमुख पद के लिए कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी कौन होगा?
नानालाल- आलाकमान तय करेंगे।
आलाकमान कौन, जिला या प्रदेश नेतृत्व।
-जिले की बात नहीं, जयपुर में प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा जो निर्णय लेंगे, वह मान्य होगा।
{आज मंत्री बामनिया ने गांगड़तलाई में घोषणा की है, रेशम मालवीया जिला प्रमुख के लिए कांग्रेस की प्रत्याशी है।
-देश के प्रधानमंत्री कहते हैं, हरेक के जनधन खाते में 15-15 लाख रुपए आ जाएंगे। फिर अमित शाह कहते हैं, जुमला है। यह तो मंत्री जी ही बता सकते हैं।
अभी तक प्रत्याशी को लेकर पार्टी ने कोई निर्णय लिया क्या?
-मैं कह दूं, मैं भी दावेदार, रेशम जी भी कह दें। कोई कुछ भी कह दे। लेकिन आलाकमान ही निर्णय करेगा, कौन, किसको बनाना है।
मंत्री जी की इस घोषणा को क्या मानें?
-हम तो पहले ही कह चुके। मालवीया जी हमारे नेता हैं, उनके नेतृत्व में एकजुट होकर चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। आगे जो मंत्री जी बोले, वह तो मंत्री जी ही बता सकते हैं।

माेबाइल भी कांग्रेस की देन: मंत्री बामनिया

राेहनवाड़ी. पंचायतीराज चुनाव के दूसरे चरण में मंगलवार को घाेड़िया, गांगड़तलाई और सल्लाेपाट में जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति के कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियाें के पक्ष में सभा के दाैरान टीएडी मंत्री अर्जुन बामनिया ने कहा कोि कांग्रेस ही विकास करने वाली पार्टी है। आजकल मोबाइल का जमाना है, यह देन भी कांग्रेस की है। भाजपा पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि भाजपा वाले गरीब को और गरीब और अमीर को और अमीर बनाने का काम करते हैं। सभा को बागीदौरा विधायक महेंद्रजीतसिंह मालवीया, जिला परिषद प्रत्याशी रेशम मालवीया ने भी संबोधित किया। इस दौरान सुभाष तंबोलिया, सुभाष मईड़ा, हरलाल रोत, दौलतराम, सलीम खान, सोहन कलाल, मिथुन मछार आदि मौजूद रहे।

