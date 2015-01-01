पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेतन:राेडवेज चालक व परिचालकाें काे वेतन के हिसाब से मिलेगा अलाउंस

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
राेडवेज के चालक व परिचालकों काे अब वेतन शृंखला के अनुसार नाइट और डे-आउट अलाउंस मिलेगा। अभी तक यह फिक्स था। रोडवेज की दिन में चलने वाली बसों के अपने मुख्यालय से बाहर किसी जगह रात को 6 घंटे या इससे ज्यादा ठहराव पर चालक-परिचालकों को नाइट अलाउंस दिया जाता है। रात में चलने वाली बसों के अपने मुख्यालय से बाहर किसी जगह दिन में 6 घंटे या इससे ज्यादा ठहराव पर उनके चालक-परिचालकों को डे-आउट अलाउंस दिया जाता है। अभी तक रोडवेज की ओर से चालक-परिचालकाें काे राजस्थान में 90 व राजस्थान से बाहर 100 रुपए के हिसाब से नाइट और डे आउट अलाउंस दिया जाता है। रोडवेज मुख्यालय की ओर से जारी आदेशानुसार अब उन्हें नाइट व डे-आउट अलाउंस उनकी वेतन शृंखला के अनुसार 85 रुपए से लेकर 225 रुपए तक मिलेगा।

