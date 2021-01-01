पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एंबुलेंस में कानूनी पेंच:सरकार के नाम से एंबुलेंस, चला रही ठेका कंपनी पावर ऑफ अटॉर्नी मिलने पर छोड़ेगी पुलिस

बांसवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • हादसे के बाद 45 दिन से कोतवाली में 108 एंबुलेंस, छोड़ने में कानूनी पेंच

कोरोनाकाल हो या सामान्य दिन। एंबुलेंस हर दिन जरूरी होती है। लेकिन नियम और कायदों के चलते छोटी सरवन की 108 एंबुलेंस 42 दिनों से कोतवाली के बाहर ही खड़ी है। दरअसल 20 दिसंबर की रात काे छाेटी सरवन से एक बीमार वृद्धा काे लेकर एंबुलेंस देररात को आ रही थी। तभी माही पावर हाउस प्रथम के पास माेड़ पर पलट वह गई।

हादसे में 75 वर्षीय छगन पत्नी गाैतिया यादव की माैत हाे गई थी। उसके परिवार के 5 अन्य लाेग घायल हाे गए थे। इसके बाद पुलिस ने एंबुलेंस को जब्त कर लिया। तब से यह एंबुलेंस कोतवाली पुलिस के कब्जे में ही है। इस एंबुलेंस काे न ताे चिकित्सा विभाग छुड़ा रहा है और न ही एंबुलेंस सेवा का संचालन करने वाली कंपनी जीवीके ईएमआरई।

ऐसे में छाेटी सरवन क्षेत्र के गंभीर मरीजों काे रैफर के लिए दूसरी जगह की एंबुलेंस से रैफर करना पड़ रहा है। जब इस बारे में जीवीके ईएमआरआई कंपनी के मीडिया प्रभारी भानू साेनी से पूछा गया कि देरी की वजह क्या है।

तो उन्होंने बताया कि सभी एंबुलेंस सरकार के नाम से है। इसे छुड़ान के लिए जयपुर से ही सरकारी कर्मचारी को आना होता है। अधिक काम के चलते वो नहीं आ सकते हैं तो वह स्थानीय सरकारी कर्मचारी या एंबुलेंस चलाने वाली कंपनी की टीम के नाम से पावर ऑफ अटाॅर्नी बनाते हैं। जो थाने से पूरी कार्रवाई कर एंबुलेंस को छुड़ाती है। अब यह प्रोसेस आखिरी स्तर पर है, जल्द ही एंबुलेंस छुड़ा ली जाएगी।

4 एंबुलेंस में नर्सिंगकर्मी ही नहीं, चालक के भरोसे मरीज
नियमाें के मुताबिक हर एंबुलेंस में मरीजों काे ले जाने के लिए एक चालक के अलावा ईएमटी यानि इमरजेंसी मेडिकल टेक्नीशियन का हाेना जरूरी हाेता है। ताकि प्राथमिक ताैर पर ईएमटी द्वारा इलाज और उपचार किया जा सकता है। लेकिन हालात ऐसे है कि 4 एंबुलेंस ताे बगैर ईएमटी के चल रही है। यह जानकारी कंपनी के कार्मिकों से ही पता चली है। जिसमें एक एंबुलेंस ताे पालाेदा और दूसरी छाेटा डूंगरा की है।

इमरजेंसी में 108... जिले की सभी 18 एंबुलेंस भंगार, आधी में दवाइयां तक नहीं

चिकित्सा विभाग द्वारा संचालित किसी 108 एंबुलेंस के टायर पुराने है ताे काेई बार-बार खराब हाे रही है। वह इसलिए क्योंकि यह निर्धारित सीमा से ज्यादा चल चुकी है।

सामान्य शब्दों में समझे ताे 2 लाख किमी चलने के बाद एंबुलेंस काे भंगार घोषित करना हाेता है। उसे उपयोग में नहीं लिया जा सकता, लेकिन चौकाने वाली बात है कि जिले में चल रही सभी 18 एंबुलेंस 2 लाख से ज्यादा चल चुकी है।

इसमें भी सबसे ज्यादा 3 लाख तक का सफर कर चुकी है। बागीदौरा ब्लाॅक की 108 जिसका नंबर है आरजे 14 पीबी 5138 ताे 4 लाख 58 हजार 661 किमी का सफर तय चुकी है और अब भी न ​​​​​राेड है।

केवल एक मात्र पीएचसी मोहकमपुरा की एंबुलेंस आरजे 14 पीबी 7034 ही 1 लाख 98 हजार 193 किमी चली है। यानि जल्द ही ये भी दाे लाख का सफर तय कर लेगी। 10 गाड़ियां 3 लाख किमी से ज्यादा चली है। छाेटी सरवन सीएचसी की एंबुलेंस के बारे में जानकारी जुटाते हुए यह मामला भी सामने आया कि जिले में चल रही सभी एंबुलेंस अवधिपार हाे चुकी है।

हमने अवधिपार एंबुलेंसाें की रिपाेर्ट उच्चाधिकारियाें काे भेज दी है। वहीं से ही हमें स्क्रेप के आदेश मिलेंगे, तभी कार्रवाई हाे सकती है। थाने में एंबुलेंस पड़ी है इसकी जानकारी नहीं है पता करके इसे जल्द ही छुड़ाने की कार्रवाई करते हैं। डाॅ. एचएल ताबियार, सीएमएचओ बांसवाड़ा

