अवैध शराब की शिकायत:गांव में सीसीटीवी लगाने को कहा, अवैध शराब की शिकायत पर बीट कांस्टेबल काे फटकार

सूरजगांव5 घंटे पहले
  • खड़गदा में स्थित औदिच्य ब्राह्मण समाज के नोहरे में हुई सर्व समाज के प्रतिनिधियों की बैठक

खड़गदा के औदिच्य ब्राह्मण समाज के नोहरे में बुधवार को सागवाड़ा थानाधिकारी अजय सिंह राव की मौजूदगी में सर्व समाज की बैठक हुई। उपसरपंच अनिल पुरोहित, शशिकांत पुरोहित, रविशंकर भट्ट, डा. विमलेश पंड्या, प्रभाशंकर दवे, गौरीशंकर भट्ट, प्रशांत दीक्षित, चंद्रेश व्यास सहित विभिन्न समाजों के प्रतिनिधियों ने स्वागत किया। औदिच्य समाज के कोषाध्यक्ष ने नोहरे में पंखेंं चोरी होने की बात रखी।

प्रभाशंकर दवे ने गांव में अवैध शराब बेचने की शिकायत की तो थानाधिकारी राव ने बीट कांस्टेबल को फटकार लगाई और इसे रोकने के निर्देश दिए। थानाधिकारी ने कहा कि गांव की समस्याओं को पहले गांव स्तर पर ही सुलझाने का प्रयास किया जाए। क्राइम की सबसे बड़ी समस्या शराब है। गांव में अवैध गतिविधियों की जानकारी पुलिस को देना हम सब का कर्तव्य है।

सड़क दुर्घटना में हमें आगे आकर घायल की मदद करनी चाहिए। राव ने कहा कि कहीं भी अपराध होता है औए इसकी जानकारी मिलती है तो उसे पुलिस की मदद से रोकना होगा। वर्तमान पुलिसिंग में काफी बदलाव आया है। समाज की भागीदारी इसमें बढ़ी है। महिलाओं को आगाह करते हुए कहां कि जेवर चमकाने के नाम से होने वाली ठगी से बचे। राव ने एक्शन अगेन्स्ट वीमेन क्राइम एंड अवेयरनेस फोर जस्टीस अभियान के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए महिलाओं के अधिकार और कानूनों के बारे में जानकारी दी।

उन्होंने गांव में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाने के लिए भी कहा। राव ने बताया कि सरकार ने हर थाने में प्रत्येक फरियादी की एफआईआर दर्ज करने के लिए फ्री रजिस्ट्रेशन नीति अपनाने को कहा है। इस अवसर पर ईश्वर भट्ट, प्रभाशंकर भट्ट, परेश भट्ट, कुलदीप भट्ट, बदामीलाल टेलर, दत्त प्रसाद दवे, आशुतोष दीक्षित, रतीलाल पंचाल, जगदीश दर्जी सहित विभिन्न समाजों के लोग मौजूद थे।

