चुनाव:पंचायत चुनाव के लिए बूथ स्तर पर जिम्मेदारी सौंपी

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के पंचायती राज चुनाव जिला प्रभारी डॉ आईएम सेठिया ने महिला मोर्चा एवं आईटी प्रकोष्ठ की विशेष बैठकों को सं‍बोधित करते हुए कहा कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने टीम भावना से एकजुट होकर पंचायती राज चुनाव लड़कर जिला प्रमुख एवं सभी पंचायत समितियों पर भाजपा के कार्यकर्ता को स्थापित करने का संकल्प लिया है। सेठिया ने कहा कि कार्यकर्ताओं को अपनी क्षमताओं को पहचानने की जरूरत है।

उन्होंने युवा मोर्चा एवं महिला मोर्चा कार्यकर्ताओं से बूथ स्तर पर प्रत्येक कार्यकर्ता को सौंपने के लिए निर्देशित किया।आईटी टीम को नियमित केन्द्र सरकार की योजनाओं एवं स्थानीय मुद्दों को बूथ स्तर तक पहुंचाने काे कहा। सहप्रभारी महेश शर्मा ने चुनावी समिति पर चर्चा करते हुए अधिकाधिक मतदान प्रत्येक के लिए कार्य योजना का चुनाव प्रचार प्रत्येक कार्यकर्ताओं को जिम्मेदारी देकर विजय सुनिश्चित करने काे कहा। उन्होंने

दीपावली के अवसर पर कमल रंगोली, कमल आरती से आम मतदाताओं का अभिवादन करने काे भी कहा। जिलाध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह राव ने कहा कि भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को अपनी ताकत दिखाने का अवसर आया है। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने युवा एवं मातृ शक्ति से ब्रांड एम्बेसडर की तरह भाजपा की जीत सुनिश्चित करने का आग्रह किया।

इस अवसर पर महिला मोर्चा जिलाध्यक्ष लीला पडियार, जिला महामंत्री श्यामा राणा, वन्दना भावसार, गायत्री शर्मा, पार्षद सोनिया वाधवानी, दीपिका भावसार, शालिनी नायक, संतोष दर्जी, दिलशान बी, आदि उपस्थित थे। भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा के प्रमुख कार्यकर्ताओं की पार्टी कार्यालय में बैठक हुई। जिसमें अध्यक्षता युवा मोर्चा ज़िला अध्यक्ष कांतिलाल आहारी ने की एवं मुख्य अतिथि ज़िला प्रभारी इंद्रमल सेठीया थे। , सह-प्रभारी महेश शर्मा,ज़िला अध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह राव ने की।

महिला मोर्चा अध्यक्ष मुंदड़ा आएंगी : भारतीय जनता पार्टी महिला मोर्चा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष अल्का मुंदडा बुधवार को बांसवाड़ा आएंगी। महिला मोर्चा जिलाध्यक्ष लीला पडियार ने बताया कि मुंदड़ा बुधवार को सुबह 11 बजे भाजपा कार्यालय पर महिला मोर्चा की पदाधिकारियों की बैठक लेंगी।

