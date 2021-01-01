पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शक्कर खरा:सज्जनगढ़ लैम्पस में बांट रहे थे अवधिपार खराब शक्कर, तहसीलदार ने रुकवाई

सज्जनगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • शक्कर खराब होने पर स्वच्छ पहल ग्रुप ने तहसीलदार को दी जानकारी

लैम्पस सज्जनगढ़ में जनवरी में वितरण के लिए शक्कर आई थी। जनवरी माह में गेहूं वितरण के साथ शक्कर लेने जाने की पर्ची भी दी गई थी। वह पर्ची को लेकर उपभोक्ता शक्कर लेने के लिए लैम्पस गए।

लेकिन शक्कर गिली होने के साथ ही खराब थी। जिसे उपभोक्ताओं ने लेने से मना कर दिया। इसके बाद स्वच्छ पहल ग्रुप केे सदस्य लैम्पस में पहुंचे। खराब व गिली शक्कर को देखकर स्वच्छ पहल ग्रुप के सदस्यों और अन्य उपभोक्ताओं ने हंगामा किया। लैम्पस शक्कर की कई बोरिया अवधिपार थी। तथा बदबू आ रही थी। इसके बाद स्वच्छ पहल ग्रुप के सदस्यों ने तहसीलदार को सूचना दी।

तहसीलदार महावीर जैन मौके पर पहुंचे और शक्कर को देखा। मौके पर कुछ बोरी शक्कर अवधिपार पार मिली। इसके बारे में लैम्पस व्यवस्थापक अश्विन पंचाल से जानकारी लेने पर बताया कि शक्कर जनवरी माह में ही आई है। बीच में बोरियां अवधिपार निकली जिसके कारण शक्कर खराब निकल रही हैै।

शक्कर की बोरिया खराब निकलने के बाद वितरण करना बंद कर दिया गया है। उक्त मामले से जिला रसद अधिकारी को भी अवगत करा दिया गया। तहसीलदार ने लैम्पस व्यवस्थापक को खराब शक्कर उपभोक्ताओं को वितरण नहीं करने के लिए पाबंद किया।

