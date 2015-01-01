पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड:काेराेना के सबसे कम एक्टिव केस में बांसवाड़ा राजस्थान में चौथे स्थान पर,जिले में अब तक 1586  संक्रमित, 38 माैत, फिलहाल 12 मरीज भर्ती

बांसवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
प्रदेश में काेराेना संक्रमण काे लेकर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से मंगलवार काे जारी रिपोर्ट बांसवाड़ा के लिए राहतभरी रही। जारी रिपोर्ट में काेराेना के सबसे कम एक्टिव केस वाले जिलों में बांसवाड़ा चौथे स्थान पर है। रिपोर्ट अनुसार बांसवाड़ा में मंगलवार तक 113 काेराेना के एक्टिव केस पाए गए। जबकि हमसे कम एक्टिव केस वाले जिलों में पड़ाैसी प्रतापगढ़ में 33, धौलपुर में 102 और करौली में 105 है।

वहीं मंगलवार काे जारी रिपोर्ट में जिले में 11 नए काेराेना संक्रमित मिले हैं। सबसे ज्यादा जयपुर में काेराेना के 6556 एक्टिव केस हैं। एक्टिव केस में प्रदेश के दूसरे जिलों से भले ही हमारे यहां संख्या काफी कम है, लेकिन विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि संक्रमण अभी खत्म नहीं हुअा है। एहतियात नहीं बरतने पर ठंड में संक्रमण फिर से तेजी पकड़ सकता है। ठंड की वजह से काेराेना के ड्राप लेट्स ज्यादा समय तक जिंदा रहते हैं। बेहद सूक्ष्म कणाें के साथ वायरस शरीर के भीतर काफी समय तक जिंदा रहता है। ऐसे में आने वाले दिनों में ओर भी ज्यादा सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है।

वहीं कुछ विशेषज्ञों का मानना है कि काेराेना के घटते आंकड़ाें के पीछे कम सैंपलिंग भी एक वजह हाे सकती है। त्योहारी सीजन की वजह से सैंपलिंग घटी है। वहीं काेराेना के शुरुआती दाैर की तरह अब संक्रमितों की हिस्ट्री भी ज्यादा विस्तार से नहीं ली जा रही है। पीएमओ डाॅ. अनिल भाटी का कहना है कि त्योहार सीजन में मेल-मिलाप बढ़ने और ठंड काे देखते हुए काेराेना संक्रमण का खतरा बढ़ने की आशंका है।

ऐसे में एहतियात के ताैर पर हमनें 26 बेड का काेविड आईसीयू वार्ड की तैयारी पूरी कर ली है। लाेगाें काे सर्दी के दिनों में विशेष सतर्कता बरतने की जरूरत है। लक्षण प्रतीत हाेने पर इसे टालने या छिपाने की बजाय तत्काल जांच कराए। डिप्टी सीएमएचओ डाॅ. दीपक निनामा ने बताया कि अन्य प्रदेशों और जिलों में काेराेना के बढ़ते मामलों काे देखते हुए संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर अाने से भी इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता। एेसे हमें ज्यादा सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। जिले में अब तक 31522 सैंपलिंग हाे चुकी है। वहीं कुल 1586 संक्रमित हाे चुके हैं। जिनमें से अब तक 38 माैतें हाे चुकी है। जिले में अब 113 एक्टिव केस हैं अाैर केवल 12 मरीज ही अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं।

