बदमाश:फाेन पर बात करते जा रहे युवक से दिनदहाड़े मोबाइल छीनकर भाग गए बाइक सवार बदमाश

बांसवाड़ा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर में चाेरी और लूट की घटनाएं ताे हाेती रहती हैं, लेकिन अब दिनदहाड़े और व्यस्ततम क्षेत्रों में ऐसी वारदातें हाे रही हैं। हाल ही में शहर के विद्युत नगर के सामने स्थित एक वाटिका के पास दिन में बदमाश मोबाइल लूटकर फरार हाे गए। बाइक सवार आरोपी सीसीटीवी कैमरे में भी कैद हाे चुका है। इस मामले में पीड़ित युवक के पिता ने काेतवाली थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई हैं।

प्रार्थी राेनक दाेशी ने रिपोर्ट में बताया कि उसके दाे बेटे खुश अाैर मंथन दाेशी 23 अक्टूबर काे शाम काे करीब साढ़े 5 बजे पैदल घुमने घर से उदयपुर राेड की तरफ जा रहे थे। एक पेट्रोल पंप के पास सेलून की दुकान के बाहर दुकानदार के साथ दाे व्यक्ति खड़े हाेकर बातचीत कर रहे थे। जैसे ही बेटे दुकान के बाहर से निकले ताे उन बदमाशों में से एक बाइक लेकर पीछे-पीछे आया और जबरन खुश से मोबाइल छीन लिया। बेटों ने पीछे भागने की काेशिश की, लेकिन वाे तेज रफ्तार में भाग गया।

बाइक सवार दंपती से बैग छीना, आरोपी फरार : शहर के सूर्यानंद नगर में मंगलवार रात को बैग स्नेचिंग की वारदात हुई। जानकारी के अनुसार बाइक पर सवार एक दंपती बाजार जा रहा था। पीछे बैठी पत्नी के पास बैग था। इसी दौरान पीछे से दो बाइक सवार बदमाश आए और महिला के गोद में पड़े बैग पर झपटा मारा और छिनकर तेज रफ्तार में आगे निकल गए। इस दौरान आसपास के लोगों ने बदमाशों काे पकड़ने की

कोशिश की, लेकिन तब तक वो काफी आगे निकल चुके थे। मौके पर मौजूद लोगों ने तत्काल पुलिस को सूचना दी। आसपास लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगालने शुरू किए। कोतवाल मोतीराम सारण ने बताया कि फुटेज के आधार पर तलाश की जा रही है। इधर पीड़ित से भी संपर्क करने की कोशिश की, लेकिन नहीं हो पाया। कोतवाल के मुताबिक खबर लिखे जाने तक कोई रिपोर्ट दर्ज नहीं की गई थी।

