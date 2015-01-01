पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ग्राउंड रिपाेर्ट:घाटाेल में भाजपा, गढ़ी में कांग्रेस बहुमत के पास, अरथूना में निर्दलीय-बीटीपी किंगमेकर

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मतदान के बाद तीन पंचायत समितियाें की ग्राउंड रिपाेर्ट

प्रथम चरण में साेमवार काे जिले की घाटाेल, गढ़ी व अरथूना पंचायत समिति में हुए मतदान के बाद भास्कर ने मतदाताओं का मन टटाेला। घाटाेल पंचायत समिति में भाजपा स्पष्ट बहुमत से बाेर्ड बनाने की स्थिति में जाती दिख रही है। पंचायत समिति गढ़ी कांग्रेस बहुमत की ओर बढ़ रही है, लेकिन बहुमत का अंतर एक या दाे सीटाें का ही रहने की संभावना है। पंचायत समिति, अरथूना में निर्दलीय निर्णायक स्थिति में दिख रहे हैं। यहां निर्दलीयाें ने अपना नया गुट बना लिया है। यहां किसी भी एक दल काे स्पष्ट बहुमत मिलता नहीं दिख रहा है। बीटीपी व निर्दलीय की मदद से ही बाेर्ड बनेगा। बीटीपी के कांग्रेस के साथ ताे निर्दलीयाें के भाजपा के साथ जाने की संभावना है।

घाटाेल: भाजपा काे 16 सीटें मिलने की संभावना
भाजपा के प्रभाव वाले घाटाेल क्षेत्र में फिर से भाजपा अपना बाेर्ड बनाती दिख रही है। कांग्रेस यहां फिर से गुटबाजी में फंसती दिखी। 27 सीटें है। बहुमत के लिए 14 चाहिए। भाजपा काे 16 से 17 सीटें मिलती दिख रही है। कांग्रेस काे 10 से 11 सीटें मिल सकती है। भाजपा में बड़े चेहरे चुनाव में उतरने का असर दिखा है।
गढ़ी: कांग्रेस 12 से 14 और भाजपा को 10 से 12 सीटें
गढ़ी क्षेत्र में कांग्रेस अच्छी वापसी की ओर दिख रही है। यहां 25 सीटें है, बहुमत के लिए 13 सीटें चाहिए। गुटबाजी काे काफी कंट्राेल किया गया है। कांग्रेस यहां 12 से 14 सीटें निकाल सकती है। भाजपा का विधानसभा और लाेकसभा में अच्छा प्रभाव दिखा था, लेकिन इस बार बीटीपी और निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियाें का नुकसान उठाना पड़ता दिख रहा है। भाजपा काे यहां 10 से 12 सीटें मिल सकती है। निर्दलीय और बीटीपी तीन से चार सीटें निकाल सकते हैं।
अरथूना: कांग्रेस 6, भाजपा 4, बीटीपी 4 और निर्दलीय 3
पंचायत समिति अरथूना में बीटीपी दाेनाें पार्टियाें का खेल बिगाड़ती दिख रही है। यहां गुटबाजी और टिकट वितरण में मनमानी काे लेकर कांग्रेस में पहले से नाराजगी थी। बीटीपी के तेजी से उभरने का नुकसान भी कांग्रेस काे ज्यादा हुआ है। चुनाव के दाैरान कांग्रेस स्पष्ट रूप से दाे गुटाें में बंटी नजर आई। कांग्रेस से बागी हाेकर चुनाव लड़े तीन प्रत्याशियाें के पक्ष में सहानुभूति का महाैल दिखा। यहां निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियाें ने एक नए गुट के रूप में संगठित हाेकर चुनाव लड़ा। यहां 17 सीटें है। इसमें कांग्रेस काे 5 से 6, भाजपा काे चार, निर्दलीय काे तीन से चार अाैर बीटपी काे चार सीटें मिलती दिखती रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें