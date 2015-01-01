पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव:भाजपा प्रदेश कमेटी ने अरथूना में करणसिंह को दिया टिकट, विधायक ने प्रकाश काे दे दिया पार्टी का सिंबल

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
बांसवाड़ा. सोमवार को पंचायत समिति आनंदपुरी में कांग्रेस की सामूहिक नामांकन रैली में उमड़ी भीड़। यहां सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की अनदेखी की गई।
  • जिला परिषद की 31 सीटों के लिए 134 उम्मीदवार, आज नामांकन पत्रों की जांच, कल नाम वापसी
  • जिला परिषद के वार्ड 22 और अरथूना पंचायत समिति के वार्ड 2 से पार्टी की ओर से घाेषित प्रत्याशी काे बदला

पंचायतराज चुनाव के लिए नामांकन प्रस्तुत करने के अंतिम दिन साेमवार काे जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए 96 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन भरे। इस तरह जिला परिषद के 31 वार्डों के लिए कुल 134 उम्मीदवारों ने 147 आवेदन जमा कराए। इधर 11 पंचायत समितियों के 219 वार्डों के लिए 753 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन भरे।

जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति दोनों ही चुनाव मेें भाजपा कांग्रेस ने जनप्रतिनिधियों के परिवारों को खुलकर टिकट दिए हैं।भाजपा में प्रदेश स्तरीय कमेटी की ओर से जारी अधिकृत प्रत्याशियाें की सूची काे दरकिनार कर जनप्रतिनिधियाें और विधायकाें की ओर से अपने चेहते प्रत्याशियाें काे पार्टी का सिंबल जारी करने का मामला सामने आया है।

सिंबल वितरण में गड़बड़ी 5 से 6 नामाें में हाेना सामने आया है, लेकिन जाे दाे नाम स्पष्ट रूप से बदले गए हैं, उसमें जिला परिषद सदस्य की सूची से वार्ड नंबर 22 और पंचायत समिति सदस्य में अरथूना के वार्ड नंबर 2 शामिल है। सिंबल अाखिरी समय में बदले गए, इसकी जानकारी जिला प्रभारी और सह प्रभारी तक काे भी नहीं लगने दी गई।

मामला तब सामने आया जब निर्वाचन कार्यालय में सिंबल पहुंचा दिए गए। जिला परिषद के वार्ड नंबर 22 में पार्टी की ओर से जारी सूची में प्रत्याशी गंगा पत्नी दशरथ सिंह का नाम था, लेकिन सिंबल लाेजी देवी काे मिल गया। इसी तरह अरथूना पंचायत समिति सदस्य के वार्ड नंबर 2 से करणसिंह के नाम पर प्रदेश नेतृत्व ने अपनी मुहर लगाई थी, लेकिन साेमवार काे सिंबल किसी ओर काे मिल गया।

भास्कर की पड़ताल में सामने आया कि गढ़ी विधायक कैलाश मीणा ने एेनवक्त पर अपने चेहते प्रत्याशी प्रकाश काे पार्टी का सिंबल दे दिया। पार्टी द्वारा सभी पंचायत समितियाें में प्रभारी और सह प्रभारी नियुक्त कर सर्वे कराने के बाद पैनल प्रदेश में भेजा गया। इसमें विधायक की भी सहमति के बाद प्रदेश से सूची जारी की गई, ऐसे में एनवक्त पर विधायक द्वारा बगैर पार्टी काे बताए नाम बदलने से नाराजगी बढ़ गई है।

इस संबंध में जिला प्रभारी आईएम सेठिया ने विधायक कैलाश मीणा से बातकर नाराजगी भी जताई। इस बारे में विधायक कैलाश मीणा से पूछने पर बताया कि मंडल स्तर से जाे नाम था वहीं जिला स्तर पर भेजा और वहां से प्रदेश में भेजा था। लेकिन प्रदेश स्तर पर टाइपिंग मिस्टेक हुई हाेगी। वार्ड नंबर 2 में दाे ग्राम पंचायत आती हैं जहां हर बार अलग-अलग ग्राम पंचायताें से दावेदार रहते हैं। पहले ही प्रकाश का नाम यहां से पैनल में भेजा गया था।

