चुनाव:पंचायत चुनाव में सभी प्रमुख चेहराें काे चुनावी मैदान में उतारेगी भाजपा, आवेदन नहीं मांगेगी

बांसवाड़ा2 दिन पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कांग्रेस नेता एमपी उपचुनावाें में व्यस्त, भाजपा जमीनी स्तर पर तैयारियाें में जुटी

पंचायत राज चुनावाें की तैयारियाें में भाजपा आगे निकल गई है। कांग्रेस के सभी प्रमुख नेता अभी मध्य-प्रदेश में हाेेने वाले उपचुनावाें में व्यस्त हैं, वहीं भाजपा ने जमीनी स्तर पर काफी तैयारियां कर ली है। पार्टी की प्रदेश ईकाई ने पंचायत राज चुनावाें के लिए सभी जिलाें में प्रभारी व सहप्रभारियाें की घाेषणा कर दी है। बांसवाड़ा जिले के लिए प्रभारी इंद्रमल सेठिया व सहप्रभारी महेश शर्मा काे बनाया गया है।

इसके साथ ही पार्टी की ओर से बुधवार काे जिला कार्यसमिति की बड़ी बैठक अायाेजित की जा रही है। जिसमें संभाग प्रभारी भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष हेमराज, जिला प्रभारी प्रमाेद सामर, सांसद कनकमल कटारा, जिले के दाेनाें भाजपा विधायक, जिला पदाधिकारी व मंडल अध्यक्ष,महामंत्री, माेर्चाें के प्रदेश पदाधिकारी, जिलाध्यक्ष, महामंत्री, प्रधान, उपप्रधान, नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष,उपाध्यक्ष, निवर्तमान जिला परिषद सदस्य, वरिष्ठ

पदाधिकारी, जिला कार्यसमिति सदस्य व विशेष आमंत्रित सदस्य उपस्थित रहेंगे। वहीं कांग्रेस में अभी संगठन निष्क्रिय है। टीएडी मंत्री, बागीदाैरा विधायक सहित अन्य प्रमुख नेता व कार्यकर्त्ता मध्य प्रदेश के उपचुनावाें की बैठकाें में भाग लेने के लिए गए हुए हैं। उनके यहां लाैटने के बाद ही संगठन सक्रिय हाे सकेगा।

चुनाव के बाद पत्ते खाेलेंगे: भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष
भाजपा ने पंचायत चुनावाें के लिए अपनी रणनीति तैयार कर ली है। जिलाध्यक्ष गाेविंदसिंह राव ने बताया कि पार्टी अभी किसी काे जिला प्रमुख के रूप में पेश नहीं करेगी, लेकिन इस बार सभी प्रमुख चेहरों काे जिला परिषद का चुनाव लड़ाएगी। यही रणनीति पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के लिए भी रहेगी। वहां भी प्रधान पद पर काेई चेहरा पेश नहीं करेगी।

चुनाव परिणामाें के बाद परिस्थितियाें के अनुसार पार्टी जिला प्रमुख व प्रधान के लिए अपने पत्ते खाेलेगी। वहीं इस बार नामांकन के लिए समय में कमी काे देखते हुए चुनाव लड़ने के इच्छुक कार्यकर्त्ताओं से आवेदन नहीं मांगेगी। जिलाध्यक्ष राव ने बताया कि पंचायत चुनावाें काे लेकर पिछले लंबे समय से तैयारियां जारी थी। वार्ड स्तर तक प्रभारी व संयाेजक नियुक्त किए जा चुके हैं।

