पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ग्राउंड रिपाेर्ट:अरथूना में बीटीपी की दमदार उपस्थिति ने बिगाड़े समीकरण, बागी-निर्दलीय हाे सकते हैं किंगमेकर

बांसवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 23 नवंबर काे मतदान, कांग्रेस को गुटबाजी और भाजपा को बीटीपी से नुकसान

पंचायत समिति अरथूना इस बार त्रिकोणीय संघर्ष भी फंसी है। क्षेत्र में बीटीपी की दमदार उपस्थिति ने कांग्रेस व भाजपा दाेनाें ही प्रमुख दलाें के समीकरण बिगाड़ दिए हैं। वहीं कड़े मुकाबले में इस बार निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियाेें की भूमिका भी महत्वपूर्ण रहने की संभावना है। वे किंगमेकर की भूमिका में अा सकते हैं। पंचायत समिति अरथूना में 17 सदस्याें का बाेर्ड है। यहां 27 ग्राम पंचायतें हैं व कुल वार्ड 223 हैं।

बीटीपी से प्रधान पद के प्रत्याशी राजू मईड़ा स्पष्ट बहुमत हासिल करने की बात कह रहे हैं, लेकिन माना जा रहा है कि चुनावाें के बाद उनकी पार्टी का किसी अन्य दल से गठबंधन हा़े सकता है। हालांकि राजू का कहना है कि अभी इस बारे में काेई विचार नहीं किया है। चुनाव परिणामाें के बाद जैसी परिस्थतियां बनेगी, उसके अनुसार निर्णय लेंगे।

कांग्रेस में टिकट वितरण में तानाशाही रवैया व पुराने व जिताऊ कार्यकर्ताओं की अनदेखी करना भी सामने आ रहा है। इसी कारण कांग्रेेस से पिछले विधानसभा चुनावाें में विधायक पद के दावेदार रहे शैलेंद्र राेत व अरथूना की पूर्व उप सरपंच दर्शना काेठारी बागी हाेकर चुनाव मैदान में मजबूती से जमे हैं। मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय व प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष गाेविंद सिंह डाेटासरा ने प्रभारी मंत्री काे इन दाेनाें की टिकट के निर्देश दिए थे।

इसके बावजूद अंतिम समय में इनके टिकट फाड़ दिए गए। एेसे में कांग्रेस के पुराने व वरिष्ठ कार्यकर्ताओं का उन्हें पूरा समर्थन मिल रहा है। भाजपा से बागी पार्वती देवी भी कड़े मुकाबले में है। जानकाराें का मानना है कि कांग्रेस में प्रधान पद पर पूर्व विधायक कांता के बेटे शाश्वत गरासिया काे काेई चुनाैती नहीं मिल सके। इसके लिए मजबूत प्रत्याशियों की जगह कमजोर व अपने चहेताें काे टिकट दिया गया।

टिकट वितरण में क्षेत्र के प्रमुख व वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता पवन कुमार राेकड़िया, सरकार व क्षेत्र में प्रभावी भूमिका रखने वाले सागवाड़ा के दिनेश खाेडनिया व महेंद्रजीत सिंह मालविया की सलाह की पूरी तरह अनदेखी की गई। पार्टी गुटबाजी में फंस गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें