नियुक्त:उम्मीदवारों द्वारा सभाओं, रैलियों-वाहनों के लिए लेनी हाेगी रिटर्निंग अधिकारी से अनुमति

बांसवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
  • पंचायत राज आम चुनाव-2020, रिटर्निग, सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी नियुक्त

पंचायत राज आम चुनाव काे लेकर जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी अंकित कुमार सिंह ने पूर्व में जारी आदेश में आंशिक परिवर्तन करते हुए पुनः रिटर्निंग अधिकारी एवं सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी नियुक्त किए हैं। जारी आदेश के अनुसार बांसवाड़ा पंचायत समिति के लिए उपखंड अधिकारी एवं उपखंड मजिस्ट्रेट बांसवाड़ा को रिटर्निंग अधिकारी एवं तहसीलदार बांसवाड़ा को सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी, गढ़ी पंचायत समिति के

लिए उपखंड अधिकारी एवं उपखंड मजिस्ट्रेट गढ़ी को रिटर्निंग अधिकारी तथा तहसीलदार गढ़ी को सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी, घाटोल पंचायत समिति के लिए उपखंड अधिकारी एवं उपखंड मजिस्ट्रेट घाटोल को रिटर्निंग अधिकारी तथा नायब तहसीलदार घाटोल को सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी, पंचायत समिति कुशलगढ़ के लिए उपखंड अधिकारी एवं उपखंड मजिस्ट्रेट कुशलगढ़ को रिटर्निंग अधिकारी तथा नायब तहसीलदार

कुशलगढ़ को सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी नियुक्त किया है। इसी तरह पंचायत समिति सज्जनगढ़ के लिए उपखंड अधिकारी एवं उपखंड मजिस्ट्रेट सज्जनगढ़ को रिटर्निंग अधिकारी तथा तहसीलदार सज्जनगढ़ को सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी, पंचायत समिति बागीदौरा के लिए उपखंड अधिकारी एवं उपखंड मजिस्ट्रेट बागीदौरा को रिटर्निंग अधिकारी एवं नायब तहसीलदार आबापुरा को सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी, पंचायत

समिति आनंदपुरी के लिए उपखंड अधिकारी एवं उपखंड मजिस्ट्रेट आनंदपुरी को रिटर्निंग अधिकारी तथा तहसीलदार आनंदपुरी को सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी, पंचायत समिति छोटी सरवन के लिए उपखंड अधिकारी एवं उपखंड मजिस्ट्रेट छोटी सरवन को रिटर्निंग अधिकारी तथा नायब तहसीलदार छोटी सरवन को सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी नियुक्त किया गया है। आदेशानुसार इसी तरह पंचायत समिति तलवाड़ा के लिए

तहसीलदार भू अ. अनुभाग कलेक्ट्रेट बांसवाड़ा को रिटर्निंग अधिकारी तथा नायब तहसीलदार बांसवाड़ा को सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी, पंचायत समिति गांगड़तलाई के लिए तहसीलदार बागीदौरा को रिटर्निंग अधिकारी तथा नायब तहसीलदार गांगड़तलाई को सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी, पंचायत समिति अरथूना के लिए रजिस्ट्रार गोविंद गुरु जनजातीय विश्वविद्यालय बांसवाड़ा को रिटर्निंग अधिकारी एवं नायब तहसीलदार

अरथूना को सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारी नियुक्त किया है। इसके साथ ही जिला परिषद के सदस्य निर्वाचन के लिए उम्मीदवारों द्वारा सभाओं, रेलियों, ध्वनि विस्तार यंत्रों एवं वाहनों के लिए अनुमति के लिए प्राप्त आवेदन पत्रों पर नियमानुसार अनुमतियां जारी करने के लिए संबंधित क्षेत्र की पंचायत समितियों के रिटर्निंग अधिकारियों को अधिकृत किया है।

