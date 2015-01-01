पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समीक्षा:सीबीईओ ने शाला रैंकिंग पैरामीटर की समीक्षा की

सज्जनगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मुख्य ब्लाॅक शिक्षा अधिकारी लक्ष्मण कुमार डामोर ने मध्यप्रदेश एवं गुजरात राज्य की सीमावर्ती क्षेत्रों की ग्राम पंचायतों का दौरा कर राज्य सरकार एवं शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा संचालित का योजनाओं का जायजा लिया। ग्राम पंचायत हिम्मतगढ़ एवं मुनियाखूंटा में कार्यरत शिक्षकों की बैठक लेकर विभिन्न बिन्दुओं पर चर्चा की। कोरोना महामारी के लिए जागरुकता एवं आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश प्रदान किए।

स्माईल-2 कार्यक्रम के तहत विद्यार्थियों को ऑनलाइन एवं ऑफलाइन गृह कार्य एवं उसकी जांच की प्रगति, विद्यार्थियों को निशुल्क पाठ्य पुस्तक वितरण एवं कार्य पुस्तिका वितरण एवं उपयोग, छात्रों को पोषाहार खाद्यान्न वितरण, विद्यालयों के संपूर्ण रिकॉ‌र्ड संधारण, शाला रैकिंग पैरामीटर की समीक्षा की गई एवं आवश्यक निर्देश प्रदान किए। साथ ही चुनाव मतदान केंद्रों पर समुचित व्यवस्था के लिए संस्था प्रधानों को आवश्यक निर्देश प्रदान किए। इस दौरान राउमावि प्रधानाचार्य दीनदयाल एवं समग्र शिक्षा के आरपी जसवंत सिंह मेरावत भी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें