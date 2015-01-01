पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वीकृति:माही और कागदी बांध की सुरक्षा के लिए लगेंगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे, कंट्रोल रूप से रखेंगे निगरानी

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
माही बजाज सागर बांध और कागदी डेम के अप और डाउन स्ट्रीम में सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से निगरानी रखने के लिए सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए जाएंगे। जिससे नियंत्रण कक्ष में बैठकर ही पूरे बांध क्षेत्र की निगरानी रखी जा सकेगी। साथ ही दोनों बांधों पर पीएलसी/आरटीयू शाफ्ट एन्कोडर्स, पीएफडी स्टाटर्स पैनल लगाए जाएंगे।

बाढ़ के हालात में फ्लड अलार्मिंग स्टेशन और सर्विलांस सिस्टम भी लगाया जाएगा। इसके लिए स्काॅडा स्कीम (सुपरवाइजरी कंट्रोल एंड डॉटा एक्विजीशन) के तहत 15 दिसंबर को माही विभाग के अधीक्षण अभियंता प्रहलाद राय खोईवाल ने 2 कराेड़ 82 लाख रुपए के वर्क ऑर्डर जारी किए हैं। इसके तहत 77 टीएमसी जलभराव क्षमता के माही बांध पर सुरक्षा के लिए विशेष रूप से ऑटोमेटिक उपकरण लगाए जाएंगे। इस स्कीम में माही बांध के सभी 16 गेटाें और कागदी डेम के गेटाें का रंगराेगन भी कराया जाएगा।

इसके अलावा दाेनाें बांधाें के ऊपरी और निचले हिस्साें में रात काे राेशनी की व्यवस्था की जाएगी। ताकि दाेनाें बांध रात के समय गुजरात के कडाणा बांध जैसे नजर आए। वहीं माही बांध के सर्किल से लेकर मुख्य बांध तक नए सिरे से सड़क बनाई जाएगी ताकि वाहनों का आवागमन के सुरक्षित इंतजाम करवाए जाएंगे।

वर्क ऑर्डर में पांच साल रखरखाव और वारंटी की शर्त : माही बांध और कागदी डेम के लिए गेट ऑटोमाइजेशन के अलावा अन्य सभी रखरखाव कार्यों सहित दायीं और बायीं मुख्य नहर के गेट के रखरखाव का काम भी संबंधित ठेका कंपनी को करना होगा।

जिसके तहत डॉटा ट्रांसफरिंग के लिए आवश्यक मोबाइल सिम और उसके चार्ज करने तक का इंतजाम संबंधित कंपनी को ही करना होगा। साथ ही सभी ऑटामेटिक उपरकणों को लगाने से लेकर उनके ऑपरेशन आदि के सभी काम संबंधित कंपनी को ही करवाने होंगे। जिस पर माही विभाग के अभियंताओं की निगरानी रहेगी।

एसई खाेईवाल ने बताया कि माही बांध बनने के बाद 1983 से लेकर आज तक पहली बार स्कॉडा स्कीम के तहत 2 करोड़ 82 लाख की राशि स्वीकृत हुई है। जिससे माही बांध और बांसवाड़ा शहर के समीप कागदी डेम के ऑटोमाइजेशन और सुरक्षा के सभी जरूरी काम करवाए जाएंगे।

माही बांध में पानी की आवक पर रहेगी सतत नजर : मध्यप्रदेश और राजस्थान की सीमा पर बाजना वाटर गेज स्टेशन से लेकर माही बांध तक माही, एराव, बूनान, तेलनी, खांदू आदि नदियों के पानी की आवक पर ऑटोमेटिक वाटर गेज स्टेशन स्थापित कर सतत निगरानी रखी जाएगी।

साथ ही कैमरों से भी हालात पर नजर रखते हुए माही बांध के 16 और कागदी बांध के पांच गेट का ऑटोमाइजेशन कर स्वचालित ढंग से गेट को खोला और बंद करने की नई सुविधा मुहैया करवाई जाएगी। इस स्कीम को तैयार करने में टीए टू एसई निरंजनलाल मीणा, माही बांध के एक्सईएन हेमंत पनाडिया, टीए टू एक्सईएन माही डैम सत्येंद्र मीणा, एईएन कागदी गजसिंह, जेईएन मयूर पाटीदार, जेईएन कागदी मुजफ्फर आदि की विशेष भूमिका रही।

वर्ष 2006 में माही बांध की क्षमता का तीन गुना पानी बहा था
वर्ष 2006 में बाढ़ के भीषण हालात होने के दौरान माही बांध के सभी 16 गेट अधिकतम ऊंचाई तक खोलकर बांध की क्षमता 77 टीएमसी से तीन गुना पानी बांध से गुजरात राज्य के लिए छोड़ा गया था। उस समय माही बांध पर ऑटोमाइजेशन की आवश्यकता महसूस की गई थी। उसके बाद से ही केंद्रीय जल आयोग के दिशा निर्देशन में माही बांध की सुरक्षा के लिए प्रस्ताव तैयार किए जाने लगे और बजट स्वीकृति के लिए कार्यवाही को अंजाम दिया जाने लगा।

माही बांध की गैलेरी में भी रहेगी पानी के रिसाव पर निगरानी

माही बांध के निचले तल में स्थित गैलेरी में निरंतर पानी का रिसाव मानसून और उसके अलावा होता रहता है। फिलहाल जल स्तर निर्धारित सीमा पर आते ही वाटर पंप से पानी गैलेरी से बाहर निकाल कर बांध की सुरक्षा के इंतजाम किए जाते हैं, लेकिन अब बांध की गैलेरी में वाटर गेज स्टेशन और सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाकर स्वचालित सिस्टम विकसित कर ऐसा इंतजाम किया जाएगा कि गैलेरी में पानी का स्तर निर्धारित ऊंचाई तक आते ही अपने आप वाटर पंप स्टार्ट होंगे और गैलेरी से बाहर पानी निकाल दिया जाएगा।

