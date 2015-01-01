पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना इफेक्ट:सीबीएसई एग्जाम पैटर्न में बदलाव; दाे खंड में हाेंगे पेपर केस स्टडी वाले प्रश्नों में कमी और ऑब्जेक्टिव बढ़ाए

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • एक्सपर्ट बोले- लाॅकडाउन में ठीक से नहीं हुई तैयारी, पैटर्न बदलने से मिलेगा बेहतर रिजल्ट

कोरोनाकाल में 30 फीसदी सिलेबस कटौती के बाद केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) ने अब बोर्ड परीक्षा के पेपर के पैटर्न में बदलाव किया है। अगले साल होने वाली 10वीं और 12वीं बोर्ड की परीक्षा में कई पेपर्स में चार की बजाय दाे खंड ही हाेंगे और ऑब्जेक्टिव प्रश्नाें की संख्या बढ़ाई जाएगी। हालांकि परीक्षा के अंक भार में काेई बदलाव नहीं किया गया है।

विशेषज्ञाें का कहना है कि लाॅकडाउन में छात्राें की ठीक से तैयारी नहीं हाे पाने से नए पैटर्न में परीक्षार्थियाें पर दबाव कम हाेगा और बेहतर परफाॅर्मेंस का माैका भी मिलेगा। एग्जाम पैटर्न के ब्लू प्रिंट में बदलाव की पूरी जानकारी और सैंपल पेपर सीबीएसई की वेबसाइट पर जारी कर दिए गए हैं।

बड़े बदलाव : भाैतिक विज्ञान में 5 की जगह 4 खंड, तार्किक क्षमता के सवाल जाेड़े

हिंदी : 10वीं में अब चार खंड की बजाय दो खंड में 40-40 अंक के प्रश्न होंगे। पहले खंड में ऑब्जेक्टिव और दूसरे में शॉर्ट एंड लाॅन्ग अांसर टाइप के सवाल पूछे जाएंगे। अंग्रेजी : 12वीं बोर्ड में दो भागों में मल्टीपल चॉइस और शॉर्ट एंड लाॅन्ग आंसर टाइप सवाल पूछे जाएंगे। जीव विज्ञान : 12वीं बायोलोजी में पांच की जगह चार भाग होंगे। सवालों की संख्या 27 से बढ़ाकर 33 कर दी गई है। मनोविज्ञान : 12वीं मनोविोज्ञान विषय में प्रश्नों की संख्या 17 से बढ़ाकर 21 तक की गई है। कला संकाय : 12वीं में मल्टीपल चॉइस प्रश्न 18 की जगह 15 ही। भौतिक विज्ञान : विषय में तार्किक क्षमता से जुड़े प्रश्न शामिल किए हैं। पहले भाग में 1-1 अंक के चार तार्किक क्षमता वाले प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे। रसायन विज्ञान : 12वीं में कुल 33 प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे। इसमें पहले 2 प्रश्न 1-1 अंक के बहुविकल्पीय या तार्किक क्षमता वाले होंगे।

