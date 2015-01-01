पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इस बार युवा प्रधान:छोटी सरवन की संगीता मईड़ा सबसे कम 25 वर्ष की, 4 प्रधान बीएडधारी

बांसवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
पहली बार सबसे ज्यादा शिक्षित प्रधान
  • इस बार युवा प्रधान, आठ की उम्र 50 से कम
  • गांगड़तलाई की विसली देवी सबसे ज्यादा उम्र 69 वर्ष की प्रधान बनीं

पंचायत समिति में इस बार चुने के प्रधानों की मुख्य बात ये है कि इस बार सबसे ज्यादा युवा प्रधान बने हैं। 11 पंचायत समिति में 50 साल से कम उम्र के 8 प्रधान हैं। वहीं 3 प्रधान की उम्र 60 के पार हैं। सबसे कम उम्र के प्रधान की बात करें तो छोटी सरवन की संगीता मईड़ा है।

उनकी उम्र केवल 25 साल है। उन्होंने पहली बार पंचायत समिति का चुनाव लड़ा और प्रधान के लिए निर्विरोध चुनी गई। वहीं बांसवाड़ा के प्रधान बलवीर रावत 28 साल की उम्र में प्रधान बने।

सबसे ज्यादा उम्र की प्रधान गांगड़तलाई की विसली देवी है। उनकी उम्र 69 वर्ष है। विसली ने भी अपना पहला चुनाव लड़ा था, लेकिन उनके पुत्र सुभाष तंबोलिया इससे पहले दो बार प्रधान रह चुके हैं। महिला प्रधान सीट होने के कारण इस बार चुनाव मैदान में सुभाष तंबोलिया ने अपनी मां विसली देवी को उतारा था। इसके अलावा बागीदौरा प्रधान सुभाष खराड़ी की उम्र 67 वर्ष, घाटोल प्रधान हरकू देवी की उम्र 64 वर्ष है।

सज्जनगढ़ के रामचंद डिंडोर और गढ़ी प्रधान कांता भील सबसे ज्यादा शिक्षित

इस बार चुने गए अधिकतर प्रधान शिक्षित हैं। 11 पंचायत समितियों 4 प्रधानों के पास बीएड की डिग्री भी है। वहीं 3 प्रधान 12वीं पास, 2 प्रधान 10वीं पास है। इसके अलावा केवल दो प्रधान हैं, जो केवल साक्षर हैं। सबसे ज्यादा शिक्षित प्रधान सज्जनगढ़ के रामचंद डिंडोर और गढ़ी की प्रधान कांता भील है। डिंडाेर के पास बीए, एलएलबी, बीपीएड, एसटीसी की डिग्री है। उनके पत्नी भी पंचायत समिति का चुनाव जीती है।

गढ़ी की प्रधान कांता भील के पास एम.ए,बीएड और बेचलर ऑफ लॉ की डिग्री है। बांसवाड़ा प्रधान बलवीर रावत और कुशलगढ़ प्रधान कानहेंग रावत के पास बीए, बीएड की डिग्री है। वहीं गांगड़तलाई प्रधान विसली देवी और घाटोल प्रधान हरकू देवी केवल साक्षर है। वहीं 11 पंचायत समिति 6 में प्रधान पुरुष और 5 में महिलाएं प्रधान बनी हैं।

