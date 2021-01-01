पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वेद विद्यापीठ में प्रवेश की अंतिम तिथि कल:फरवरी के प्रथम सप्ताह से कक्षाएं शुरू हाेगी, गनोड़ा में बना नया अध्ययन केंद्र

बांसवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
जीजीटीयू से संचालित वेद विद्यापीठ के डिप्लोमा एवं सर्टिफिकेट पाठ्यक्रमों में नवीन ऑफलाइन प्रवेश आवेदन एवं फीस जमा की अंतिम तिथि 31 जनवरी है। पीठ के सचिव डॉ. विशेष पंड्या ने बताया कि पांचों पाठ्यक्रम कर्मकांड, ज्योतिष, योग, संस्कृत शिक्षण एवं वास्तुशास्त्र में प्रवेश के इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी बांसवाड़ा, डूंगरपुर और प्रतापगढ़ के आठों केंद्रों में से अपने निकटतम केंद्र पर जाकर अपनी फीस जमा कर सकता है।

साथ ही पूर्व में ऑनलाइन आवेदन करने से वंचित रहे अभ्यर्थी अपने निकटतम केंद्र पर जाकर ऑफलाइन आवेदन कर फीस जमा कर प्रवेश ले सकते हैं। आवेदक को अपनी अंतिम योग्यता प्रमाण पत्र, जाति प्रमाण पत्र के साथ एक फ़ोटो और शुल्क लेकर जाना है। अतिशीघ्र सभी पाठ्यक्रमों के ऑनलाइन कंटेंट तैयार कर इच्छुक अभ्यर्थियों से निर्धारित शुल्क लेकर मोबाइल एप के माध्यम से भी उपलब्ध करवाया जाएगा।

अभ्यर्थियों की सुविधा के लिए तीनों जिलों के सभी केंद्रों पर रविवार को 2 बजे तक कार्यालय खुले रहेंगे। पीठ के निदेशक डॉ. महीपाल सिंह ने बताया कि आवेदकों की संख्या के आधार पर एलबीएस कॉलेज गनोड़ा को विद्यापीठ का नया अध्ययन केंद्र बनाया गया है।

इस केंद्र के आसपास के अभ्यर्थियों ने यदि पूर्व में किसी और केंद्र पर फीस जमा कर दी है और वे यदि गनोड़ा अध्ययन केंद्र पर पढ़ना चाहेंगे तो उनका प्रवेश आवेदन एवं शुल्क वहां स्थानांतरित कर दिया जाएगा।इस केंद्र पर जाकर नए आवेदक भी 31 जनवरी तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं।राव ने बताया कि सभी केंद्रों पर विधिवत उद्घाटन के साथ अध्ययन-अध्यापन का कार्य फरवरी प्रथम सप्ताह में प्रारंभ हो जाएगा।

