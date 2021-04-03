पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन का दूसरा चरण:वैक्सीन लगवाने अाए कलेक्टर अव्यवस्था से नाराज हाेकर लाैटे

बांसवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
एमजी अस्पताल में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन के दौरान पासवर्ड नहीं होने पर कंप्यूटर नहीं खुला तो कलेक्टर नाराज होकर वापस लौट गए। - Dainik Bhaskar
एमजी अस्पताल में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन के दौरान पासवर्ड नहीं होने पर कंप्यूटर नहीं खुला तो कलेक्टर नाराज होकर वापस लौट गए।
  • एमजी अस्पताल में वैक्सीन सेंटर पर काफी देर तक शुरू नहीं हुई अाॅनलाइन एंट्री, टीका लगाने के बाद कलेक्टर बोले- वैक्सीन सुरक्षित, सभी लगवाएं
  • पहले दिन राजस्व विभाग: 553 में से 527 ने टीका लगवाया

एमजी अस्पताल के वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर पर गुरुवार सुबह 10 बजे काेराेना वैक्सीन लगवाने पहुंचे कलेक्टर अंकित कुमारसिंह अव्यवस्था से नाराज हाेकर बिना टीका लगवाए ही लाैट गए। हालांकि, इससे पहले उन्हाेंने माैजूद चिकित्सा अधिकारियाें काे जमकर लताड़ लगाई।

बाद में व्यवस्था सुधारने के बाद कलेक्टर काे सूचना दी गई। जिस पर वह दाेबारा लाैटे और टीका लगवाया। दरअसल, दूसरे चरण के तहत कलेक्टर वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर पर सुबह तय समय पर 10 बजते ही टीका लगवाने पहुंच गए। एडीएम, एसडीएम और अन्य प्रशासनिक अधिकारी भी टीका लगवाने पहुंचे। लेकिन, टीका लगाने के तय समय बाद भी ऑन लाइन एंट्री करने वाला कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर नहीं पहुंचा। जिस पर कलेक्टर ने पीएमओ डाॅ. रवि उपाध्याय काे बुलाया।

वे काफी देर तक काेई भी सही तरीके से जवाब नहीं दे पाया। थाेड़ी देर बाद ऑपरेटर आया लेकिन वह कम्प्यूटर के पासवर्ड तक नहीं जानता था। पता चला कि पासवर्ड किसी महिला नर्सिंगकर्मी काे पता था। उस महिला कर्मचारी की ड्यूटी आंबावाड़ी डिस्पेंसरी पर है। वैक्सीनेशन के लाभार्थियों की ऑनलाइन एंट्री काे लेकर इस अव्यवस्था पर कलेक्टर ने स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियाें पर नाराजगी जताई। कलेक्टर अंकित कुमार ने बताया कि वह टीका लगवाने के साथ ही व्यवस्थाएं जांचने के लिए सुबह तय समय पर ही वैक्सीनेशन सेंटर पर पहुंच गए थे।

उन्होंने पीएमओ काे व्यवस्था सुधार के निर्देश दिए। इधर, पीएमओ डाॅ. रवि उपाध्याय ने बताया कि हैल्थ मैनेजर डाॅ. हेमलता जैन काे किसी कारणवश अवकाश पर जाना पड़ा। इसलिए नर्सिंग कर्मी माया की ड्यूटी काे लेकर सूचना सही कम्यूनिकेट नहीं हाे पाई। वहीं ऑनलाइन एंट्री करने वाला ऑपरेटर कलेक्टर के आने के बाद आया था। हडबड़ाहट में वह पासवर्ड से लाॅगइन नहीं कर पाया। हालांकि, ऑनलाइन एंट्री में खामी काे तत्काल सुधार लिया गया। इस दाैरान सीएमएचओ डाॅ. एचएल ताबियार, आरसीएचओ डाॅ. नरेद्र काेहली भी माैजूद रहे। गुरुवार काे 146 जनाें काे टीके लगाए गए। टीका लगने के बाद एक राजस्व कर्मचारी की तबीयत बिगड़ गई, जिसे प्रतीक्षा कक्ष में थोड़ी देर आराम कराया, सामान्य होने पर लौट गया।

सुधार करवाने के बाद दाेबारा आए कलेक्टर और लगवाया टीका
कोविड वैक्सीनेशन का दूसरा चरण गुरुवार को शुरू हुआ। जिसमें राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों को 10 केंद्र बनाकर टीका लगाया गया। कलेक्टर अंकित कुमार सिंह ने गुरुवार को महात्मा गांधी अस्पताल के सेन्टर पर वैक्सीनेशन करवाया। वैक्सीनेशन के बाद उन्होंने कहा कि कोविड वैक्सीनेशन पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है। जीवन को बचाने के लिए यह सबसे बड़ा सुरक्षा कवच है। मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. एच.एल. ताबियार ने बताया कि गुरुवार को 10 केंद्रों पर 553 में से 527 को टीके लगाए गए।

नगर निकाय के कर्मचारियों को आज लगेगा वैक्सीन
शुक्रवार को नगर परिषद बांसवाड़ा, नगर पालिका परतापुर-गढ़ी, कुशलगढ़ के कर्मचारियों को टीका लगेगा। 549 लोगों का रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया है।

