अधिकारियों और स्टाफ को प्रशिक्षण:कलेक्टर ने अधिकारियों से कहा-चुनाव कार्य में किसी तरह की कोताही न बरतें

बांसवारा2 घंटे पहले
टीएडी सभागार में गुरुवार को पंचायतराज आम चुनाव को लेकर रिटर्निंग अधिकारियों, अतिरिक्त रिटर्निंग अधिकारियों और स्टाफ को प्रशिक्षण दिया गया।

जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं कलेक्टर अंकित कुमार सिंह ने सभी अधिकारियों से कहा कि चुनाव कार्य में किसी भी तरह की कोताही न बरतें, पूरी मुस्तैदी के साथ चुनाव प्रक्रिया काे नियमों का पालन करते हुए संपन्न करवाए। एडीएम नरेश बुनकर ने पंचायत आम चुनाव की प्रक्रिया में कर्तव्यों और उनके पालन, जिला परिषद के सीईओ नरेश मालव ने चुनाव प्रक्रिया में प्रावधानों एवं निर्देशों के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी देते हुए इनकी पालना सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए।

प्रशिक्षण सत्र में विमल चैबीसा, अनन्त जोशी, अनिल स्वर्णकार ने मतदान प्रक्रिया, ईवीएम की तैयारी, विनीत पंड्या ने चुनाव प्रक्रिया से संबद्ध अधिनियम एवं नियमों के बारे में जानकारी दी।

