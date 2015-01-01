पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खंडन:संघर्ष समिति में दरार, फैसले का अध्यक्ष ने किया खंडन

बांसवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
शहर में बिजली व्यवस्था को निजी हाथों में देने के विरोध को लेकर विद्युत परिसर में 22 दिनों से विद्युत कर्मचारी संयुक्त संघर्ष समिति का अनिश्चितकालीन धरना प्रदर्शन जारी है। वहीं अब संघर्ष समिति में आपस में दरार देखने को मिल रही है। जहां मंगलवार को संघर्ष समिति के सचिव शंभुसिंह भाटी के नेतृत्व में दीपावली (14 नवंबर) के दिन सामूहिक अवकाश पर जाने को लेकर एसई खटीक को ज्ञापन सौंपा था। लेकिन अब संघर्ष समिति के ही अध्यक्ष भगवती लाल डिंडोर ने इसका खंडन किया है।

डिंडोर के मुताबिक यह निर्णय सही नहीं लिया गया है। ये धरने के डायवर्ट करने के लिए कुछ लोग प्रयास कर रहे हैं। गौरतलब है कि सभी संगठनों ने शहर में बिजली व्यवस्था को निजीकरण के विरोध में विद्युत कर्मचारी संयुक्त संघर्ष समिति का गठन किया गया था। जिसमें भगवती लाल डिंडोर को अध्यक्ष, शंभुसिंह भाटी को सचिव पद पर नियुक्त किया गया था। छुट्टी पर जाने वाले कर्मचारियों पर होगी कार्रवाई:एसई

संघर्ष समिति की ओर से दीपावली के दिन सामूहिक अवकाश पर जाने को लेकर दिए गए ज्ञापन के बाद एसई ने भी संघर्ष समिति को पत्र लिखा है। जिसमें एसई आर आर खटीक ने कहा की दीपावली के दिन छुट्टी नहीं हैं। उच्च अधिकारियों ने आदेश दिया है कि जो भी कर्मचारी आदेश की अवहेलना करेगा उसके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करते हुए एफआईआर दर्ज भी करवाई जाएगी।

^संघर्ष समिति की ओर से सामूहिक अवकाश पर जाने का जो फैसला लिया है उसका मैं खंडन करता हूं। जिस दिन यह फैसला लिया गया उस समय वहां मौके पर मौजूद नहीं था, मुझे कोई जानकारी भी नहीं दी गई। हमारा लम्बे समय से निजीकरण का विरोध चल रहा है जिसको कुछ लोग बदनाम करने में लगे हुए हैं। -भगवतीलाल डिंडोर, अध्यक्ष, संघर्ष समिति

