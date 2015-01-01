पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नामांकन:कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पंचायत समिति में लेखा सहायक, नामांकन के दिन दिया इस्तीफा

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • नामांकन निरस्त करने की मांग पर निर्वाचन अधिकारी काे साैंपी शिकायत

जिला परिषद सदस्य के चुनाव की नामांकन प्रक्रिया साेमवार काे पूरी हाेने के बाद मंगलवार काे वार्ड 2 से कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी हेमंत मईड़ा के नामांकन पर विरोध की स्थिति उत्पन्न हाे गई। इस पर दूसरी पार्टी के भाजपा के प्रत्याशी राजेश कटारा ने मईड़ा के नामांकन काे निरस्त करने की मांग काे लेकर जिला निर्वाचन कार्यालय में लिखित में शिकायत साैंपी।

आखिरकार निर्वाचन की नियमावली के अनुसार कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी काे पात्र करार दे दिया गया। दरअसल कांग्रेस के जिस प्रत्याशी ने नामांकन भरा था वाे महात्मा गांधी नरेगा योजना के अंतर्गत घाटोल पंचायत समिति में संविदा पर लेखा सहायक के पद पर कार्यरत है। निर्वाचन अधिकारी काे साैंपी शिकायत में कटारा ने बताया कि नियमों के मुताबिक कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी काे आवेदन करने से पहले त्यागपत्र देना जरूरी था। 2010 के नियम के मुताबिक काेई भी संविदाकर्मचारी पंचायत या जिला परिषद का चुनाव नहीं लड़ सकता है। कटारा ने बताया कि हेमंत ने नामांकन के दिन इस्तीफा दिया।

जबकि उसे अधिसूचना जारी हाेने के पहले इस्तीफा देना चाहिए था। शिकायत की जांच कर सामने आया कि काेई भी प्रत्याशी अगर सरकारी नौकरी पर है ताे नामांकन की जांच करने के ठीक एक दिन पहले तक उस उस पद से त्यागपत्र दिया हाेना चाहिए। इस अाधार पर निर्वाचन विभाग ने कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी मईड़ा काे पात्र करार दे दिया। मईड़ा का नामांकन निरस्त हाेने पर भाजपा प्रत्याशी कटारा ने निर्विरोध चुनाव जीतने की तैयारी करीब करीब कर ही ली थी। क्योंकि शेष दाे निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों से नामांकन वापस भी खिंचवाया जा सकता था। जैसे कि पहले भी कई चुनावों में हाेचुका है।

