पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जुर्माना:कांग्रेस पार्षद ने की बिजली चाेरी, 1.95 लाख का जुर्माना

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में बिजली चोरी को लेकर अजमेर डिस्कॉम की ओर से 4 महीने पहले 9 अलग-अलग टीमों ने कार्रवाई करते हुए बिजली चोरों को पकड़ते हुए जुर्माना लगाया गया था। वहीं वार्ड 31 से पार्षद जाहिद अहमद सिंधी के घर से भी डायरेक्ट कनेक्शन कर बिजली चोरी करते हुए विजलेंस की टीम ने चोरी पकड़ते हुए 2 लाख 78 हजार का जुर्माना लगाय गया था।

लेकिन पार्षद के दोबारा जांच की मांग के बाद अब पार्षद सिंधी को करीब 83 हजार की राहत देते हुए अब 1 लाख 95 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना भरना है।पार्षद सिंधी के घर से 5 एयर कंडीशन, पानी की मोटर, फ्रीज के अलावा बिजली के अन्य उपकरण शामिल थे, लेकिन राजनीतिक सिफारिश के चलते फिर पार्षद सिंधी ने दावा किया कि उनकी 2 एयर कंडीशन खराब थी उसके बाद भी इतना ज्यादा जुर्माना लगा दिया।

उसके बाद ही गुपचुप तरीके से डिस्कॉम की ओर से एक समिति बनाकर दुबारा जांच करते हुए पार्षद सिंधी को करीब 83 हजार की राहत देते हुए अब 1 लाख 95 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना भरना है। अब भी पार्षद सिंधी लगातार डिस्कॉम में सिफारिश करने पर जोर दिया जा रहा ताकि और अधिक पैसा कम करवाया जा सके, लेकिन जिले में अन्य लोगों पर लगा जुर्माना उपभोक्ता भर रहे हैं।

कांग्रेस पार्षद सिंधी अपनी राजनीतिक दबाव के चलते पैसा माफ करने की जुगत मेंं अभी भी लगा हुआ है। लेकिन बता दें की विजलेंस की कार्रवाई के बाद जब उनके 5 साल के बिल देखा गया तो कभी भी 1000 यूनिट से ज्यादा बिल नहीं आया। वहीं विजलेंस एक्सईएन एवी ठाकुर ने बताया कि उनको तो जांच के लिए कहा गया था जब जांच की गई है तो 2 एयर कंडीशन बंद थे, लेकिन कब से बंद है, उसके बारे में बताना मुश्किल है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें