गठबंधन:नई पंचायत समितियों में कमजोर हुई कांग्रेस तलवाड़ा में भाजपा, अरथूना में बीटीपी सक्रिय

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पंचायतीराज चुनाव में इस बार अरथूना में कांग्रेस-बीटीपी में गठबंधन, पूर्व विधायक कांता अपने बेटे काे उतार रही

गढ़ी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में करीब पांच साल पहले दाे नई पंचायत समितियां अरथूना अाैर तलवाड़ा गठित हुई। पहली बार हुए चुनावों में दाेनाें ही स्थानों पर कांग्रेस बोर्ड बना था। अरथूना में कांग्रेस की कल्पना कटारा व तलवाड़ा में प्रज्ञा गरासिया प्रधान बनी। प्रधान पद पर कब्जे के बाद इन दाेनाें ही पंचायत समितियों में कांग्रेस की स्थिति कमजोर हुई है। कांग्रेस के कमजोर हाेने का मुख्य कारण पार्टी में गुटबाजी रहा। पार्टी में नेतृत्व का

संकट हर समय बरकरार रहा। पार्टी के कार्यकर्त्ता अपनी उपेक्षा से व्यथित दिखे। एेसे में अरथूना में बीटीपी काे तथा तलवाड़ा में भाजपा काे मजबूत हाेने का प्रमुख आधार मिल गया। अरथूना पंचायत समिति की प्रधान कल्पना कटारा ने पिछले विधानसभा चुनावों में विधायक टिकट की मजबूत दावेदारी रख दी, जबकि पूर्व विधायक कांता भील वरिष्ठता के नाते स्वाभाविक रूप से अपनी दावेदारी मान रही थी। जिससे दाेनाें के बीच पैदा

हुए वैचारिक मतभेद गहराते गए। टिकट कांता काे िमला। संयोग से वह पराजित हाे गई, लेकिन दाेनाें के बीच पैदा हुअा मनमुटाव दूर नहीं हुअा। नवसृजित अरथूना पंचायत समिति का तीन कराेड़ की लागत से नया भवन बनकर तैयार हुअा। उसके शुभारंभ समारोह में क्षेत्र की वरिष्ठ नेता रही कांता काे औपचारिक निमंत्रण तक नहीं भेजा गया। यहां पार्टी अाज भी खेमों में बंटी है।

