जुर्माना:निर्माणाधीन काेर्ट भवन से पत्थर चुरा रहा था ठेकेदार, 90 हजार जुर्माना,माही कॉलोनी में बन रहा भवन, एक्सईएन ने पकड़ा

बांसवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
शहर के माही कॉलोनी में बन रहे कोर्ट भवन से ठेकेदार ही पत्थर चुरा रहा था। जिसे माही विभाग के एक्सईएन हरीशंकर कुमावत ने पकड़ा लिया। जिसके बाद ठेकेदार पर कार्रवाई करते हुए उससे चुराए गए पत्थरों के 90 हजार से ज्यादा राशि भरवाई गई। एक्सईएन कुमावत ने बताया कि जब वह इलाके में टहल रहे थे, तब एक ठेकेदार ट्रॉली में पत्थर भर रहा था।

जिसके बाद उसको रोका और एसई से शिकायत की गई। जिसके बाद पत्थरों की कीमत के हिसाब से 90 हजार रुपए जुर्माना लगाया गया। कुमावत ने बताया कि यह पत्थर कोर्ट बन रही बिल्डिंग के पास नाले में खुदाई के दौरान निकले थे। इसके अलावा कोर्ट के भवन का काम चलने के कारण वहां पर अन्य सामान भी पड़ा है।

