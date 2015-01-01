पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:ठेकेदार की जांच पूरी नहीं इसलिए 2 माह से मंदिरों को नहीं मिल रही भोग की सामग्री

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भोग की सामग्री के बदले पैसे देने के मामले में विभाग कर रहा जांच, इसलिए परेशानी

जिले के 32 मंदिरों में दिए जाने वाला भोग की सामग्री पिछले 2 महीने से पुजारियों को नहीं मिल पा रही है। जिसके चलते पुजारी खुद के पैसे से भोग सामग्री ला रहे हैं। जहां हर विभाग कि ओर से प्रत्येक मंदिर को 1500 रुपए की सामग्री दी जाती है। दो महीने पहले भास्कर की स्टिंग में सामने आया था कि ठेकेदार पूंजीलाल सामग्री की जगह पुजारियों को 1000 रुपए नकद दिए जा रहे थे।

जिसको लेकर भी पुजारी नाराज थे। जिसको लेकर विभाग ने एक कमेटी द्वारा भी ठेकेदार के खिलाफ जांच की गई। लेकिन 2 महीने से अभी भी जांच चल रही है। इस बीच कई अधिकारियों के भी तबादले चलते रहे। जिसमें ऋषभदेव में लगी सहायक आयुक्त दीपिका मेघवाल को एपीओ कर उनकी जगह गौरव सोनी को अतिरिक्त चार्ज दे दिया गया, बांसवाड़ा में चार्ज संभाल रहे अमर सिंह को भी ऋषभदेव कार्यालय में लगाकर

उनकी जगह पुजारी गुलाब सिंह को चार्ज दे दिया गया। लेकिन अभी तक न तो पुराने ठेकेदार की जांच की रिपोर्ट आई, न किसी दूसरे ठेकेदार को चार्ज दिया गया है जिसके चलते दो महीने से मंदिरों में भोग की सामग्री नहीं पहुंच रही है।
इनका कहना है...
दो महीने से मंदिरों को सामग्री नहीं मिली है। अभी भोग का सामग्री वितरण करने वाले के खिलाफ जांच चल रही है। कमेटी अभी जांच कर रही है। लेकिन अभी सामग्री वितरण के ऑर्डर तो नहीं हुए हैं।
अमर सिंह, मैनेजर
^मैंने अभी यहां का चार्ज संभाला है। अभी मैं इस बारे में जानकारी लेता हूं। जांच के बारे में भी मुझे जानकारी नहीं हैं।
गौरव सोनी, सहायक आयुक्त

