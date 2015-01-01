पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरफ्तार:गोवंश तस्करी का आरोपी गिरफ्तार गौ रक्षा दल ने पकड़ा था ट्रक

दानपुर3 घंटे पहले
कटुम्बी में बुधवार को गौ रक्षा दल की ओर से पकड़े गोवंश से भरे ट्रक में एक तस्कर आरोपी को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया गया। ट्रक में क्षमता से अधिक गोवंश भरने से दो बछड़ों की मौत हो गई। वहीं घायल गोवंश का इलाज जारी है। गोवंश को मुक्त करा मंदारेश्वर गोशाला में भिजवाई गया है। दानपुर थानाधिकारी भगवती लाल पालीवाल ने बताया कि ट्रक डबल डेकर था, जिसमे 53 गोवंश ठूंस-ठूंस कर भरे हुए थे।

पूछताछ के दौरान पकड़े गए आरोपी युवक ने अपना नाम सद्दाम पिता फारुख निवासी मंदसौर के मुलतानपुरा का बताया। उसने अपने आप को हमाल का काम करना बताया। ट्रक चालक लियाकत, हमाल में मंजूर पिता कदीर गोता मुसलमान निवासी मुलतानपुरा मंदसौर, दूसरा हमाल रसीदमुल्ला अजमेरी निवासी भाटखेड़ी मंदसोर है। ट्रक मालिक अन्नू उर्फ अकबर अली पिता मुबारिक निवासी मुलतानपुरा मंदसोर है।

इस गोवंश को नसीराबाद के जंगलों से भरी गई थी जो अजमेर से उदयपुर, सलूम्बर से बांसवाड़ा होते हुए एमपी का रास्ते महाराष्ट्र में बूचड़खाने में ले जाने के लिए निकले थे। उनके आगे एक कार एस्कॉर्ट करते चल रही थी जिसमें ट्रक मालिक का बेटा था। वह ट्रक के आगे चलते हुए गाड़ी को आगे ले जाने का दिशा निर्देश देता रहता था। गौरतलब है कि बुधवार को कटुंबी में एक गोवंश से भरा ट्रक गौ रक्षा दल के कार्यकर्ताओं ने रुकवा कर पकड़ा जिसमें एक हमाल को पकड़ लिया था वही ट्रक चालक एवं 2 हमाल मौके से फरार थे देर रात ट्रक को बांसवाड़ा लाया गया।

