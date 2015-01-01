पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतगणना:ईवीएम और मतगणना के लिए स्ट्रांग रूम बनाए

बांसवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी (पंचायत) अंकित कुमार सिंह ने पंचायत चुनाव के मतदान के बाद ईवीएम के सुरक्षित भंडारण एवं मतगणना के लिए गोविन्द गुरु राजकीय महाविद्यालय बांसवाड़ा में स्ट्रांग रूम/मतगणना कक्षों का निर्धारण कर दिया है। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी (पंचायत) द्वारा जारी आदेश के अनुसार प्रथम चरण में पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र गढ़ी, घाटोल और अरथूना क्षेत्र के लिए गोविन्द गुरू राजकीय महाविद्यालय में गढ़ी पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के लिए कमरा नंबर 10 व 13, घाटोल के लिए कमरा नंबर 51 व 52 तथा अरथूना क्षेत्र के लिए कमरा नंबर 21 व 22 को स्ट्रांग रूम तथा गढ़ी के लिए कान्फ्रेंस हाॅल (भू-तल), घाटोल के लिए कमरा नंबर 50 का भूतल व अरथूना क्षेत्र के लिए कमरा नंबर 20 के प्रथम तल को मतगणना कक्ष निर्धारित किया है। द्वितीय चरण में बागीदौरा, आनंदपुरी व गांगड़तलाई पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र हेतु बागीदौरा क्षेत्र के लिए

महाविद्यालय के कमरा नंबर 2,4 व 3 (रिजर्व), आनंदपुरी के लिए कमरा नं. 62 व गांगड़तलाई क्षेत्र के लिए कमरा नं. 44, 42 (रिजर्व) को स्ट्रांग रूम व बागीदौरा के लिए कमरा नं. 6, आनंदपुरी के 63, गांगड़तलाई के 45 नंबर (भू-तल) को मतगणना के लिए निर्धारित किया है। सज्जनगढ़ के लिए कमरा नं. 25 व 26, व कुशलगढ़ के लिए कमरा नं. 30, 31 को स्ट्रांग रूम तथा सज्जनगढ़ क्षेत्र के लिए कमरा नं. 59 (सेमीनार हाॅल) व कुशलगढ़ क्षेत्र के लिए कमरा नं. 29 को मतगणना के लिए निर्धारित किया है जबकि चतुर्थ चरण में इसी महाविद्यालय में बांसवाड़ा के लिए कमरा नं. 163, तलवाड़ा के लिए 46 व छोटी सरवन क्षेत्र के लिए कमरा नं. 49 को स्ट्रांग रूम तथा बांसवाड़ा क्षेत्र के लिए कमरा नं. 165, तलवाड़ा के लिए कमरा नं. 47 (भू-तल) व छोटी सरवन क्षेत्र के लिए कमरा नं. 48 (भू-तल) को मतगणना के लिए निर्धारित किया है।

