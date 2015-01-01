पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Banswara
  Death Of Elderly Person From Paratapur From Karona, Seven Positives Found, 2275 Patients In The District So Far, More Than 55 Deaths

कोरोना का कहर:काेरोना से परतापुर के बुजुर्ग की मौत, सात पाॅजिटिव मिले, जिले में अब तक 2275 मरीज, 55 से अधिक मौत

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना ने मंगलवार को एक और बुजुर्ग की जान ले ली। परतापुर के रहने वाले बुजुर्ग का कोरोना संक्रमण के बाद उदयपुर के एक निजी अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा था। लेकिन मंगलवार को परिजन उन्हें एमजी अस्पताल ले आए थे, जहां देरशाम बुजुर्ग ने दम तोड़ दिया।

पीएमओ डॉ. अनिल भाटी ने बताया कि बुजुर्ग कोरोना संक्रमित थे, प्रोटोकॉल की पालना के तहत अंतिम प्रक्रिया अपनाई गई। जिले में कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या दिसंबर में राेज घट बढ़ रही है। मंगलवार काे जिले में 7 काेराेना पाॅजिटिव मिले, इसमें शहर के 4 और जिले के 3 शामिल हैं। अब तक कुल जिले में कुल मरीजाें की संख्या 2275 तक पहुंच गई है।

जिले में एक्टिव केसों में भी कमी आई है। मंगलवार को आई रिपोर्ट में शहर की न्यू लखारा कॉलोनी के 87 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग, बांसवाड़ा के 54 वर्षीय अधेड़, पृथ्वीगंज में 70 साल के बुजुर्ग, प्रगति नगर में 28 साल का युवक, छत्रसालपुर में 60 साल का वृद्ध, गनोड़ा में 43 साल और कुशलगढ़ राउमावि में 31 साल का युवक कोरोना संक्रमित पाया गया है।

मंगलवार की रिपोर्ट में सभी कोरोना संक्रमित पुरुष हैं। 591 सैंपल में से 540 निगेटिव, 7 पॉजिटिव, 1 फालोअप है। 4 रिपीट और 39 पेंडिंग की रिपोर्ट बुधवार को आएगी। गौरतलब है कि दिसंबर के पंद्रह दिनों में ही अब तक 168 लोग कोरोना की चपेट में आए गए हैं।

जिसमें 9 और 12 दिसंबर को सर्वाधिक 19-19 मरीज मिले थे। वहीं एक दिसंबर को सबसे कम दो संक्रमित सामने आए थे। इसके अलावा 5 और 7 दिसंबर को 17-17, दो दिसंबर को 16, 3 और 4 को 8-8, 8 और 10 दिसंबर को पांच-पांच मरीज सामने आए थे।

