धरना:दो दौर की वार्ता के बाद भी प्रतिनिधिमंडल से नहीं बनी बात, अब डिस्कॉम के एमडी के साथ होगी वार्ता

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निजीकओरण के आदेश को निरस्त नहीं करने तक संघर्ष समिति ने धरना जारी रखने का एलान

शहर में बिजली व्यवस्था को निजी हाथों में देने के विरोध को लेकर विद्युत नगर परिसर में संयुक्त संघर्ष समिति का 15वें दिन भी धरना जारी रहा। वहीं डिस्कॉम की ओर से संघर्ष समिति से वार्ता के लिए एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल विद्युत नगर परिसर पहुंचा। जिसमें डिस्कॉम के संभागीय मुख्य अभियंता उदयपुर जॉन के गिरीश कुमार पारीक और जीडीपी कुलदीप सिंह गहलोत ने संयुक्त संघर्ष समिति से दो बार वार्ता का दौर चला। लेकिन वार्ता में कोई नतीजा नहीं निकला। संघर्ष समिति निजीकरण के आदेश को निरस्त करने की मांग पर अड़े रहे। उसके बाद संभागीय मुख्य अभियंता गिरीश कुमार पारीक ने एमडी वीएस भाटी से भी कई

बार बात की। अब माना जा रहा है कि अब एमडी बांसवाड़ा आकर संघर्ष समिति से वार्ता करेंगे। मुख्य अभियंता गिरीश कुमार पारीक ने बताया कि संघर्ष समिति से बात की, लेकिन वे आदेश निरस्त करने की मांग पर अड़े हैं तो हमारे हाथ में नहीं हैं। वहीं जब तक निजीकरण के आदेश निरस्त नहीं होते तब तक संघर्ष समिति ने धरना जारी रखने का एलान किया है। वार्ता के दौरान संयुक्त संघर्ष समिति के अध्यक्ष भगवती लाल डिंडोर,

संयोजक जुगल किशोर जोशी, सचिव शंभू सिंह भाटी, दिनेश पारीक, अर्पित दोषी, महेश भावसार, मनोज कंसारा, प्रकाश यादव सहित लोग शामिल रहे। पेमेंट जमा करवाने की मांग को लेकर ठेकेदार भी मिले : वहीं राजस्थान विद्युत तकनीकी ठेका कर्मचारी संघ के पदाधिकारी अपने रुके हुए वेतन को लेकर विद्युत नगर पहुंचे। ठेका कर्मचारियों की वाजिब मांगों को

चीफ इंजीनियर के समक्ष रखा जिस पर मुख्य अभियंता पारीक ने तुरंत ही दूरभाष पर ठेकेदार से बात करते हुए ठेका कर्मचारियों के खाते में एक माह का पेमेंट जमा करवाया। साथ ही जल्द ही ठेका कर्मचारियों को संपूर्ण पेमेंट करने के दिशा निर्देश जारी किए।

