अनिश्चितकालीन धरना:राजराजेश्वर मंदिर परिसर में निर्माण कार्य रुकवाने की मांग पर धरना

बांसवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कार्रवाई नहीं करने पर अनिश्चितकालीन धरने की चेतावनी

शहर के राजराजेश्वर मंदिर परिसर में कराए जा रहे निर्माण कार्य काे रुकवाने की मांग काे लेकर राजराजेश्वर मंदिर समिति के पदाधिकारियों द्वारा नगर परिषद कार्यालय के बाहर बैठकर धरना दिया। यह धरना सांकेतिक था, लेकिन आने वाले समय में परिषद द्वारा काेई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई ताे अनिश्चितकाल के लिए धरना दिया जाएगा।

समिति के अध्यक्ष प्रेमकांत ने बताया कि मंदिर परिसर में अवैध रुप से निर्माण कार्य चल रहा है। इसके लिए हमने नगर परिषद में आयुक्त काे पहले भी ज्ञापन देकर काम रुकवाने की मांग की थी, जिस पर आयुक्त ने दाे दिनों में काम रुकवाने का आश्वासन भी दिया था।

लेकिन अब तक महज आश्वासन देकर ही हमें हर बार निराश किया जाता रहा है, इसलिए धरना देना पड़ा। धरने पर बैठे लाेगाें ने कहा कि गाेपीराम अग्रवाल द्वारा जबरदस्ती मंदिर परिसर में निर्माण कार्य कराया जा रहा है। तीन चार बार ज्ञापन दिया है, लेकिन परिषद के अधिकारी उसके खिलाफ किसी प्रकार की कार्रवाई करने काे तैयार नहीं हैं।

सारे के सारे अधिकारी गाेपीराम अग्रवाल से मिले हुए हैं। प्रशासन काे भी हमने अवगत करा दिया हैं, अाने वाले समय में धरना बढ़ाया जाएगा। धरना देने वालों में रमणलाल टेलर, जगदीश जोशी, धूलजी कटारा, सुबोध, रमण खांट, सोनू, कूलदीप सिंह, मनीष तलवाड़िया, रामनिवास नागर, हरबंस सिंह, राजेश शाह समिति के सदस्य शामिल हुए।

