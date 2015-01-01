पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Banswara
  Differences Regarding The Calculated Difference Of Date In Deepotsav Panchang, Today Indra Yoga, Many Auspicious Yoga Till Deepawali

धनतेरस दो दिन:दीपोत्सव पंचांग में तिथि के गणना भेद को लेकर मतभेद, आज इंद्र योग, दीपावली तक कई शुभ योग

बांसवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • कुछ ज्योतिषियों ने कहा-12 को मनाएं, ज्यादातर बोले-13 को ही श्रेष्ठ

इस बार धनतेरस 12 और 13 नवंबर को मनाए जाने को लेकर विद्वानों के अलग- अलग मत हैं। वहीं अधिकांश विद्वान 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस मनाना शास्त्र सम्मत बता रहे हैं। ज्योतिषाचार्य डाॅ. भवानी खंडेलवाल ने बताया कि 12 काे धनतेरस मनाए जाने के पक्ष में सहमत विद्वानों कहना है कि 12 को द्वादशी तिथि शाम 6.18 बजे तक रहेगी। इसके बाद त्रयोदशी तिथि लगेगी। त्रयोदशी 12 को प्रदोषकाल में त्रयोदशी रहने से इस

दिन ही धनतेरस मानी जानी चाहिए। इधर 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस मानने के पीछे विद्वानों का तर्क है कि त्रयोदशी तिथि 12 को रात 9.33 बजे शुरू होगी, जो 13 नवंबर को शाम 6.01 बजे तक रहेगी। 13 को त्रयोदशी उदयकाल और प्रदोषकाल दोनों समय रहेगी। इसी कारण 13 नवंबर काे ही धनतेरस मनाई जाएगी।

किस दिन क्या खरीदें... दीपावली पर सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग

12 नवंबर: बृहस्पति वार हस्त नक्षत्र की युक्ति में वाहन, भूमि, भवन, आभूषण व वस्त्र आदि की खरीदारी करना मंगलकारी रहेगा। 13 नवंबर: प्रदोष व्रत, चित्रा नक्षत्र में धनतेरस के पर्व पर भगवान की मूर्ति पूजन पात्र, चांदी के बर्तन, दीपक की खरीदारी शुभ प्रद रहेगी। 14 नवंबर: दीपावली महापर्व पर सूर्योदय के साथ ही सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग शुरू हो जाएगा, जो कि रात 8.08 बजे तक रहेगा। ज्योतिषाचार्य पं. भवानी खंडेलवाल ने बताया कि लक्ष्मी पूजा के साथ इस दिन हर तरह की खरीदारी के लिए विशेष मुहूर्त है। {पुष्य नक्षत्र के बाद दीपावली के बीच ऐसे मुहूर्त बन रहे हैं, जिनमें प्रॉपर्टी, ज्वैलरी, गाड़ियों से लेकर इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामान तक खरीदना शुभ होगा। दीपावली पर संपूर्ण दिन सर्वार्थसिद्धि योग बन रहा है। इसलिए खरीदारी ज्यादा फायदेमंद है।

