जांच से पहले ही क्लीनचिट:25 साल की शिक्षिका की दर्दनाक मौत पर भी डिस्कॉम के अफसरों में संजीदगी नहीं, जांच की मंशा पर ही सवाल

बांसवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सपनों का दुखद अंत
  • नियम: डिस्काॅम लापरवाह साबित ताे 5 लाख का जुर्माना

कलिंजरा क्षेत्र के नाैगामा गांव में शुक्रवार सुबह 10:15 बजे हाईटेंशन लाइन (11 केवी) टूटकर स्कूटी सवार बागीदाैरा निवासी 26 वर्षीय शिक्षिका नीलम पादीदार पर गिर गई। स्पार्किंग से नीलम के कपड़ाें और स्कूटी में आग लग गई। आग महज चंद मिनटाें में ही तेजी से फैल गई और नीलम जिंदा जल गई। नीलम पेशे से तृतीय श्रेणी सरकारी शिक्षिका थी।

हादसे काे लेकर डिस्काॅम की लापरवाही सामने आई है। जहां घटना काे गंभीर बताते हुए डिस्काॅम के चीफ इंजीनियर जीके पारीख ने जांच के आदेश दिए है, वहीं दूसरी ओर एसई आरआर खटीक ने जांच से पहले ही इसमें किसी की भी लापरवाही काे नकारते हुए इसे महज एक हादसा बताया है।

वहीं बागीदाैरा एईएन अमित खन्ना ने ताे इससे भी एक कदम आगे जाकर हादसे की वजह इंसुलेटर में ब्लाॅस्ट हाेना बताते हुए कहा कि ऐसे हादसाें काे राेका ही नहीं जा सकता। अधिकारियों के बयानों से जांच पर उनकी मंशा पर ही सवाल खड़े हो गए हैं।
पुलिस ने दिखाई संजीदगी
करंट के डर की वजह से लोग पास में नहीं जा रहे थे। कलिंजरा थाने के पुलिस कर्मियाें ने हिम्मत दिखाते हुए जल रही स्कूटी काे घसीटते हुए मृतका के शरीर से अलग किया। इसके बाद मृतका के शरीर काे कपड़े में लपेटकर एबुलेंस की मदद से अस्पताल पहुंचाया। ग्रामीणों ने बिजली विभाग की लापरवाही पर आक्रोष जताया।

प्रत्यक्षदर्शी... बारिश हाे रही थी, करंट का डर था, अग्निशमन यंत्र से आग बुझाई नहीं होती ताे पूरी बाॅडी जल जाती: राजू, पेट्रोल पंप मैनेजर

सुबह करीब 10:30 बजे थे। एक ऑटाे ने आते ही बताया कि सड़क पर गाड़ी में आग लगी है और काेई जल रहा है। यह सुनते ही मैं माैके की तरफ भागा। वहां देखा ताे स्कूटी जल रही थी और एक महिला ओधे मुंह पड़ी थी और वह भी जल रही थी। वह बिलकुल भी हिलडुल नहीं रही थी। क्याेंकि, सड़क पर और काेई वाहन नहीं था। महिला के नीचे बिजली का तार दबा हुआ था।

इसलिए हम समझ गए थे कि हादसा तार टूटने से हुआ। लाेग भी इकट्ठा हाे गए थे। हल्की बारिश गिर रही थी। ऐसे में करंट के डर से काेई पास नहीं गया। तार से पहले महिला के कपड़ाें में आग लगी और फिर स्कूटी में फैल गई। आग इतनी तेजी से फैली की उसने चंद मिनटाें में ही महिला और स्कूटी काे अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। मैं दाैड़कर वापस पैट्राेल पंप गया।

जहां डिस्काॅम के इलेक्ट्रीशियन को काॅल करके सप्लाई बंद करने के लिए कहा। इसके बाद पंप पर पड़ा फायर एक्सटेंग्यूशर लिया और माैके पर जाकर फायर किया। जिससे आग बुझ गई। लेकिन, तब तक स्कूटी और महिला का शव बुरी तरह झुलस चुके थे। महिला ने हेलमेट पहन रखा था। लाेगाें में से किसी ने महिला के शव पर सफेद कपड़ा डाल दिया क्याेंकि, कपड़े जल चुके थे। किसी की ऐसी दर्दनाक माैत में ताउम्र नहीं भूल पाऊंगा।

दो साल पहले तृतीय श्रेणी शिक्षिका बनी, आगे बढ़ने की ललक, द्वितीय श्रेणी की शुरू की तैयारी
पढ़ाई में हाेशियार नीलम ने गुजरात की एमएस यूनिवर्सिटी से बीएससी की थी। सरकारी नाैकरी के ट्रेंड काे देखते हुए फिर बीएड की। पहली ही परीक्षा पास कर सरकारी नाैकरी भी हासिल कर ली। लेकिन उसका लक्ष्य यहां थमना नहीं था। वर्ष 2018 में नीलम की तृतीय श्रेणी शिक्षक की नाैकरी लगी।

नीलम गणित-विज्ञान की टीचर थी। अभी परिविक्षा काल भी पूरा नहीं हुआ और नीलम सैकंड ग्रेड की तैयारी में जुट गई थी। पति की बड़ाैदा में नाैकरी हाेने और परिवार की आर्थिक स्थिति ठीक हाेने के बावजूद नीलम काे आगे बढ़ने की ललक थी। देवर प्रतीक बताते है कि भाभी काे पढ़ने का बेहद शाैक था और हमेशा दूसराें की चिंता करती थी। इस हादसे ने उसकी 5 साल की मासूम बेटी रुही के सिर से मां का साया छीन लिया। घटना ने पूरे परिवार काे सदमे में ला दिया है। पति कल्पेश पाटीदार बड़ाैदा में निजी कंपनी में कार्यरत है।

सात साल पहले सास की भी सड़क हादसे में माैत
शिक्षिका की सास कुरी देवी की भी सात साल पहले सड़क हादसे में माैत हाे चुकी है। कुरी देवी पति के साथ बाइक पर चाैखला जा रही थी। रास्ते में बंदर ने बाइक पर छलांग लगा दी। जिससे संतुलन बिगड़ने पर दाेनाें नीचे गिर पड़े। हादसे में घायल कुरी देवी की माैत हाे गई।

जिम्मेदाराें के गैर जिम्मेदाराना जवाब...
11 केवी लाइन 5-6 साल पहले ही खींची थी। फीडर पर लाेड भी नहीं था। लाइन से महज पाॅलिटैक्नीक काॅलेज और वाॅटर बाॅक्स में ही कनेक्शन दे रखा था। बारिश में भी पानी घुसने पर इंसुलेटर फट जाता है। हादसा उसी से हुआ हाेगा। इसमें काेई कह नहीं सकते। इसी इंसुलेटर ने मानसून सीजन भी निकाल दिया। यह इत्तेफाक था कि तार टूटा और उसी दाैरान महिला का वहां से गुजरना हुआ। इसे राेका नहीं जा सकता। अमित खन्ना, एईएन, बागीदाैरा

काेई लापरवाही नहीं हुई। इस हादसे में हमारे किसी भी कर्मचारी की गलती या लापरवाही नहीं है। हादसा हुआ है। मृतक के आश्रिताें काे नियमानुसार जो भी मुआवजा बनता है वह दिलाएंगे। आरआर खटीक, एसई

जांच का नमूना... ढाई साल पहले जिंदा जल गया व्यापारी, जांच अब तक चल रही

तार टूटने से किसी की माैत का यह पहला मामला नहीं है। इससे पहले 22 मार्च, 2018 काे कुशलगढ़ के पाेटलिया में ऐसा ही हादसा हुआ था। जहां कंबल विक्रेता सेवाराम बाइक पर कंबल की गठरी लेकर जा रहा था। बाईपास पर पहुंचने पर 11केवी का तार टूटकर उसकी बाइक पर जा गिरा।

स्पार्किंग से आग लग गई और व्यापारी जिंदा जल गया था। इस घटना के ढाई साल से ज्यादा वक्त गुजर चुका है लेकिन अभी भी डिस्काॅम की जांच पूरी नहीं हुई है। ऐसे में मुआवजा राशि ताे दूर मृतक की माैत की असल वजह तक ही डिस्काॅम की जांच नहीं पहुंच पाई है। इस संबंध में कुशलगढ़ के एईएन केसी जाजाेरिया ने बताया कि प्रकरण की जांच चल रही है। जांच पूरी हाेने पर मुआवजा राशि दे दी जाएगी। हाल ही में 15 दिन पहले टिमेड़ा बस स्टैंड पर कपास से भरे एक ट्रक काे काफी नीचे तक झूल रहा 11केवी का तार छू जाने से खड़े ट्रक में आग लग गई थी।​​​​​​​

