बालिका गृह:दीपावली के लिए निराश्रित बेटियाें नेे बनाए मिट्टी के दीये, जगमगाएगा बालिका गृह

बांसवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
इस दीवाली पर मां उमा बालिकागृह यहीं की बालिकाओं के बनाए दीयाें से जगमगाएगा। बालिकागृह की बच्चियाें ने मिलकर खुद ही कलरदार आकर्षक दीयें तैयार किए हैं। संस्थान के नरोत्तम पंड्या बताते हैं कि बालिकाअाें ने दीवाली के लिए 10 दिन पहले से ही मिट्टी के दीपक बनाना शुरू कर दिए। बाद में इन दीयाें काे आकषर्क रंग किए गए। इतना ही नहीं बालिकाओं ने इस बार दीपावली पर नई ड्रेस भी खुद ही सिलाई कर तैयार की है। बालिकागृह की बेटियाें ने एसा करके दीवाली के प्रति उत्साह और आत्मनिर्भरता का उदाहरण पेश किया है। बालिकाओ काे इसके लिए नारायण चरपोटा, विजेता पंचाल, अनिता और गीता ने भी सहयाेग किया। कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते इस बार दीपावली पर पटाखे फोड़ने पर प्रतिबंध होने के कारण बच्चों के चेहरों पर मायूसी नजर आ रही है।

इसी को ध्यान में देखते हुए अग्रवाल महिला मंडल की अध्यक्ष संगीता गुप्ता और सचिव सोनू अग्रवाल द्वारा बच्चों के चेहरे पर फिर से खुशी लाने के लिए खिलौने व मिठाई चॉकलेट वितरण कार्यक्रम रखा गया। अग्रवाल महिला मंडल द्वारा अलग-अलग बस्तियों में जाकर बच्चों को निशुल्क खिलौने वितरित किए गए, जिससे बच्चों के चेहरे पर एक अलग ही खुशी का माहौल आ गया। इस बार दिवाली बच्चे खिलौनों के संग खेल कर मनाएंगे। अग्रवाल महिला मंडल द्वारा 110 बच्चो को निशुल्क खिलौने वितरित किए। इस दौरान अनीता गुप्ता, संतोष चौधरी, प्रियंका गुप्ता, सोनू अग्रवाल, संगीता गुप्ता ने सहयोग किया।

