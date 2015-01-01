पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:मुआवजे के याेग्य मानने के बाद भी 15 परिवार अभी भी लगा रहे हैं डिस्कॉम ऑफिस के चक्कर

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 4 साल में 60 लाेगाें की करंट से माैत, मुआवजा 5 काे ही मिला

नौगामा गांव में तार टूटने से हुए हादसे के बाद सबका ध्यान इस ओर गया है। दबाव के चलते डिस्काॅम ने हाथाें-हाथ मुअावजा राशि का चेक तैयार कर दिया, लेकिन अगर डिस्काॅम की मुआवजा देने की व्यवस्था पर गाैर करें ताे यह बहुत ही धीमी है।

पिछले 4 सालों में करंट के हादसाें में 60 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। जिसमें जांच के बाद यह सामने आया है कि इसमें 20 लोगों की मौत डिस्काॅम की लापरवाही के चलते हुई है। इनको बाद में नियमों के मुताबिक मुआवजा देना तय हुआ। लेकिन चाैकाने वाली बात यह है कि इन 20 में से भी सिर्फ 5 लाेगाें काे ही मुआवजा राशि मिल पाई है।

15 परिवार अभी भी मुआवजे के लिए विभाग के चक्कर लगाने को मजबूर है। वहीं बाकी 40 मामलाें में क्या हुआ है, उनका मुआवजे के लिए याेग्य क्याें नहीं माना, इसका जानकारी विभाग ने नहीं दी।

विभाग की ढीली प्रक्रिया के चलते कागजी कार्यवाही में लम्बा वक्त लग जाता है। विभाग के आंकड़ाें के अनुसार 2016-17 में 1 परिवार को, 2017-18 में 1 परिवार को, 2018-19 में 2 परिवारों को और 2019-20 में भी 1 परिवार तक ही सहायता राशि पहुंच पाई है।

वहीं सरकारी कर्मचारी की मौत के बाद भी मुआवजा देने में विभाग काफी पीछे है। एसई आरआर खटीक ने बताया की जांच में कुछ वक्त लग जाता है। जिसमें यह भी जांच होती है कि इसमें विभाग की लापरवाही है या नहीं। इसकी जांच के बाद भी पीड़ित परिवार को सहायता राशि दी जाती है।

किस हादसे पर कितना मिलता है मुआवजा
सामान्य व्यक्ति की मौत पर 5 लाख रुपए
करंट से झुलसने पर मेडिकल रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक
सरकारी कर्मचारी की मौत 20 लाख ऑनड्यूटी है तब

हादसे में ठेकेदार की लापरवाही की भी होगी जांच: बागीदौरा के नौगामा गांव में तार टूटने के हादसे की जांच में जीएसएस पर हुई लापरवाही की भी जांच होगी। हादसे के समय जीएसएस पर कई बार करंट ब्रेक होने के बाद भी मौजूद कर्मचारी ने ब्रेक होने की कोई जानकारी नहीं थी बल्कि बार बार फिर से बिजली शुरु करता रहा।

चीफ इंजीनियर जीके पारीक ने बताया की जीएसएस पर हुई लापरवाही की भी जांच हो रही है। इसमें भी विभाग कार्रवाई करेगा। ग्रामीणों ने भी लापरवाह अधिकारियों के साथ ठेकेदारों को ब्लेक लिस्टेड करने की मांग की है, ताकि आगे जनहानि को रोका जा सके। साथ ही सवाल यह भी उठता है की जब लाइन का रखरखाव किया गया, तो जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों ने मौके पर काम की जांच क्यों नहीं की।

