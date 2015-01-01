पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जमीन की दान:पिता ने भामाशाह बन कर जमीन की दान, बेटों ने शुरू किया इसी पर निर्माण

सीमलवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कस्बे में रोडवेज बस स्टैंड परिसर में अवैध तरीके से दुकाने निर्माण करने पर एसडीएम अनिल कुमार जैन ने लिखित नोटिस जारी कर निर्माण कार्य रुकवाने के आदेश जारी किए। बस स्टैंड परिसर में जमीन दान करने वाले भामाशाह के परिवार द्वारा निर्माण कार्य किया जा रहा था। रोडवेज डिपो प्रबंधन ने अतिक्रमण कर अवैध तरीके से दुकान निर्माण कार्य करने एवं पुनः सीमांकन कराने की शिकायत की गई थी।

इस पर दाे दिन पूर्व एसडीएम ने निर्माण कार्य बंद कराने के आदेश जारी किए थे। मंगलवार को रोडवेज निगम के गफ्फार भाई व अब्दुल लतीफ ने एसडीएम को फिर शिकायत की। मौके पर पहुंचे एसडीएम ने सीमांकन के लिए कहा। लेकिन निर्माण करने वाले विरोध करने लगे।

इससे कुछ देर के लिए माहौल गरमा गया। इसके बाद एसडीएम ने हाजी सद्दीक भाई एवं हुसैन भाई को लिखित नोटिस जारी कर पुनः सीमांकन होने तक निर्माण कार्य बंद रखने के आदेश जारी किए हैं। दूसरी ओर हाजी सद्दीक भाई व हुसैन भाई ने बताया कि उनके पिता भीखा भाई द्वारा 29 अप्रैल 1993 को यह जमीन ग्राम पंचायत सीमलवाडा को दान दी गई थी। इसके बाद

पंचायत ने यह जमीन रोडवेज निगम को आवंटित की थी। पास में ही जमीन खाली पड़ी थी। इस पर चारों भाइयों के आपसी विवाद के चलते ग्राम पंचायत द्वारा 2 अक्टूबर 2019 को चारों भाइयों के पक्ष में फैसला करते हुए पट्टे जारी किए थे एवं निर्माण कार्य की स्वीकृति जारी की थी। इसके तहत ही निर्माण कार्य किया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें