निर्विराेध निर्वाचित:पिता पार्षद रहे, लेकिन पालिकाध्यक्ष बनने से चूके, बबलू ने पूरा किया सपना

बांसवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
बबलू मईड़ा नपा अध्यक्ष कुशलगढ़ - Dainik Bhaskar
बबलू मईड़ा नपा अध्यक्ष कुशलगढ़
  • 30 साल के बबलू मईड़ा निर्विराेध जीते, कुशलगढ़ नगर पालिका के 20वें और भाजपा के तीसरे चेयरमैन

बबलू मईड़ा नगरपालिका, कुशलगढ़ के अध्यक्ष बने हैं। गुरुवार काे नामांकन वापसी का समय समाप्त हाेते ही एक ही आवेदन हाेने से उन्हें निर्विराेध निर्वाचित कर दिया गया। बबलू 20वें चेयरमैन हैं। बबलू के जीवन का यह पहला चुनाव था।

30 साल की उम्र में चेयरमैन बनने के पीछे उनकी साफ छवि व परिवार की राजनीतिक पृष्ठभूमि का महत्वपूर्ण याेगदान रहा। वे पार्षद ताे चुन लिए गए, लेकिन पालिकाध्यक्ष के लिए उन्हें अपनी ही पार्टी के जितेंद्र अहारी से कड़ी चुनाैती मिल रही थी। जितेंद्र काे पालिकाध्यक्ष बनाने के लिए वहां की संघ लाॅबी पूरी तरह जुटी हुई थी। लेकिन, पार्टी का अंतिम निर्णय बबलू के पक्ष में अाया। बबलू के पिता विनाेद मईड़ा पूर्व में एक बार पार्षद रह चुके हैं।

वे पालिकाध्यक्ष के दावेदार थे, लेकिन भाजपा का पूर्ण बहुमत नहीं हाेने से वे चूक गए। वहीं इसके बाद के चुनावाें में भाजपा की तरफ से वे बताैर पालिकाध्यक्ष चुनावी मैदान में उतरने वाले थे, लेकिन पार्टी की अंदरूनी राजनीति के चलते अंतिम समय मेें उनका पार्षद का टिकट ही काट दिया गया। इस बार बबलू ने अपने पिता के वार्ड से ही चुनाव लड़ा व जीत हासिल की। भाजपा से पालिकाध्यक्ष के लिए एक अन्य दावेदार जितेंद्र अहारी काे संघ लाॅबी के मजबूत सपाेर्ट के बावजूद दाैड़ से बाहर हाेना पड़ा।

इसके पीछे मुख्य कारण उन्हें संघ के अलावा कुशलगढ़ कस्बे से पार्टी के ही बड़े नेता करणीसिंह का विश्वास पात्र हाेना भी रहा। वहीं, इस बार जितेंद्र का सामान्य वर्ग के वार्ड से चुनाव लड़ना भी महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दा था। बबलू मईड़ा अध्यक्ष के तौर पर शपथ लेने वाले भाजपा के तीसरे उम्मीदवार है। इससे पहले 16 बार पालिकाध्यक्ष पद पर जनता दल का कब्जा रहा। इसके अलावा एक बार कांग्रेस के सहयोग से जनता दल का अध्यक्ष बना था। वहीं 19 बार कुशलगढ़ नगरपालिका की कमान प्रशासन के हाथ में रही है। शपथ ग्रहण कार्यक्रम में भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता प्रवीण गादिया, रामकिशन मकवाना, कमलेश कावड़िया, जैनेंद्र सेठिया आदि मौजूद रहे।

