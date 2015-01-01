पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रधानों की पंचायत:बाॅर्डर सील हाेने की आशंका, कल मतदान के तत्काल बाद प्रत्याशियाें की बाड़ाबंदी की तैयारी गड़बड़ाई

बांसवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • पंचायत चुनाव में कोरोना विस्फोट ने बढ़ाई राजनीतिक चिंता
  • अब राज्य में ही सुरक्षित रिसाेर्ट तलाश रहे

जिले की घाटाेल, गढ़ी व अरथूना पंचायत समितियाें के 69 पंचायत समिति सदस्याें व उस क्षेत्र की 10 जिला परिषद सदस्याें के लिए साेमवार काे हाेने वाले मतदान से दाे दिन पहले प्रदेश में एक बार फिर हुए काेराेना विस्फाेट ने राजनीतिक दलाें की चिंताएं बढ़ा दी है। आशंका है कि सरकार काेराेना की आड़ में एक बार फिर प्रदेश की सीमाएं सील कर सकती है। राज्य के सभी जिलाें में धारा 144 लागू किए जाने काे उसी का पहला कदम माना जा रहा है। पूर्व में भी ऐसा हाे चुका है।

उपमुख्यमंत्री सचिन पायलट के नेतृत्व मेें लगभग दाे दर्जन बगावती तेवर वाले विधायकाें के प्रदेश से बाहर निकलने की पूरी तैयारी थी। वे रवाना हाेते, इससे पहले ही राज्य सरकार ने ऐनवक्त पर काेराेना संक्रमण से बचाव काे कारण बताते हुए प्रदेश की सीमाएं सील कर दी थी। कुछ ऐसी की आशंकाएं एक बार फिर उठने लगी है। यदि बाॅर्डर सील हाेती है ताे मतदान के तत्काल बाद प्रत्याशियाें काे बाड़ेबंदी के लिए अन्य राज्याें में ले जाना मुश्किल हाे जाएगा।

जिला प्रमुख व प्रधान पद के प्रत्याशियाें ने भी अपने अपने स्तर पर प्रत्याशियाें काे ले जाने की तैयारियां कर रखी है। जिले से लगती मध्य प्रदेश व गुजरात की बाॅर्डर सील हाेते ही भाजपा प्रत्याशी राज्य से बाहर नहीं निकल पाएंगे। वहीं सरकार से आगे चलने का प्रयास करने वाले कांग्रेस नेता भी प्रत्याशियाें काे अन्य प्रदेशों में नहीं ले जा सकेंगे। ऐसे में इन सभी की मजबूरी राज्य में ही सुरक्षित रिसॉर्ट खाेजने की रहेगी।

कल मतदान के बाद सीधे बाड़ेबंदी में : कांग्रेस में मतदान के बाद प्रत्याशियाें काे बाड़ाबंदी में रखना परंपरा बन चुका है। मतदान के तत्काल बाद प्रत्याशियाें काे प्रशिक्षण शिविर, तीर्थाटन, थकान मिटाने के नाम पर ले जाया जाता है। मतगणना वाले दिन इन प्रत्याशियाें काे वापस अपने संरक्षण में सीधे मतगणना स्थल पर ही लाया जाता है। इनमें से जाे प्रत्याशी विजयी रहते हैं, उन्हें मतगणना स्थल से ही पुन: बाड़ेबंदी में ले जाया जाएगा।

10 दिसंबर काे जिला प्रमुख व प्रधान पद पर मतदान के लिए पुन: लाया जाएगा। महेंद्रजीत मालवीया के कारण कांग्रेस में बाड़ेबंदी मजबूत है। इसका डर भाजपा काे भी है। इस कार्यशैली काे निकट से जानने वाले इन नेताओं का मानना है कि यदि उन्हें भाजपा प्रत्याशियों काे अपने संरक्षण में सुरक्षित स्थानाें पर नहीं रखा ताे मालवीया समर्थक उन्हें अपने पक्ष में मैनेज करने मेें सफल हाे सकते है।

एक तिहाई फैसला... जिला परिषद की 10 सीटाें के लिए मतदान कल, भाजपा जीती ताे इन्हीं में से जिला प्रमुख निकलेगा

जिले की घाटाेल, गढ़ी व अरथूना पंचायत समितियाें के 69 पंचायत समिति सदस्याें व उस क्षेत्र की 10 जिला परिषद सदस्याें के लिए मतदान साेमवार काे हाेगा। इस तरह जिला परिषद की एक तिहाई सीटाें का फैसला तय हाे जाएगा।

जिला प्रमुख पद की रेस में माने जा रहे कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता पूर्व संसदीय सचिव नानालाल निनामा, भाजपा के राजेश कटारा व धर्मेंद्र राठाैड़, उपजिला प्रमुख के लिए दावेदार माने जा रहे भाजपा के राजेंद्र प्रसाद पंचाल, कांग्रेस के देवेंद्र त्रिवेदी आदि का भाग्य ईवीएम में लाॅक हाे जाएगा। मतगणना 8 दिसंबर काे सुबह 9 बजे जिला मुख्यालय पर हाेगी। एक दिन के अंतराल के बाद 10 दिसंबर काे जिला प्रमुख व प्रधान पद के लिए मतदान हाेगा।

11 दिसंबर काे उपजिला प्रमुख व उप प्रधान के लिए मतदान हाेगा। साेमवार काे हाेने वाले मतदान में गढ़ी क्षेत्र में भाजपा विधायक कैलाश मीणा, कांग्रेस की पूर्व विधायक कांता गरासिया, घाटाेल में भाजपा के पूर्व सांसद मानशंकर निनामा व विधायक हरेंद्र निनामा की प्रतिष्ठा भी दांव पर लगी है।

मानशंकर की पत्नी व पुत्रवधु तथा विधायक हरेंद्र की पत्नी घाटाेल पंचायत समिति के प्रधान पद की दाैड़ में है। वहीं, गढ़ी पंचायत समिति में प्रधान बनने के लिए कांता स्वयं चुनाव लड़ रही है। विधायक कैलाश मीणा की पुत्रवधु अनिता भी पंचायत समिति सदस्य का चुनाव लड़ रही है। अंतिम समय में प्रधान पद के लिए उनका नाम भी आगे किया जा सकता है।

