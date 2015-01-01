पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा:पहली बार तीन दिनाें तक चली परीक्षा, कई अभ्यर्थियों ने दाे से तीन जगहाें पर दी परीक्षा

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तीन दिनाें तक छह पारियाें में हुई थी यह परीक्षा
  • पेपर के छह सेट तैयार हुए, लेकिन पेटर्न एक

पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा ने कई अभ्यार्थियाें की बल्ले-बल्ले कर दी है। पहली बार यह परीक्षा तीन दिनाें में छह पारियाें में आयाेजित हुई। प्रत्येक अभ्यार्थी काे एक ही पेपर देना था। इसके लिए पेपर के छह सेट तैयार किए गए। सभी पेपर अलग-अलग थे, लेकिन सवालाें का पैटर्न एक समान ही था। अावेदन पत्र के साथ आधार कार्ड की अनिवार्यता नहीं थी। ऐसे में कई अभ्यार्थियाें ने तीन अलग-अलग जिलाें से भर्ती के लिए आवेदन किए। इनमें से कई अभ्यार्थी एसे थे, जिन्हें अलग-अलग दिनाें के लिए परीक्षा की तिथि मिली। ऐसे में उन्हें दाे से तीन बार यह परीक्षा देने का अवसर मिल गया।

हालांकि उनमें से अधिकांश काे परीक्षा केंद्र अलग -अलग जिलाें में मिले। वे पहले दिन एक स्थान पर परीक्षा देने के बाद अगले दिन दूसरे जिले में स्थित अपने परीक्षा केंद्र पर पहुंच गए। वहां दुबारा परीक्षा दी। वहीं जिन्हाेंंने तीन जिलाें से आवेदन-पत्र भरे थे, उनमें से कईयाें का तीसरे दिन भी परीक्षा देने का अवसर मिल गया। जबकि इससे पहले पूरे प्रदेश में पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा एक ही दिन व एक ही पारी में अायाेजित हाेती थी। अभ्यर्थी एक ही जगह परीक्षा दे सकता था। लेकिन इस बार तीन दिनाें तक हुई इस परीक्षा में जिन अभ्यार्थियाें ने दाे से तीन स्थानाें पर यह परीक्षा दी। उनके सामने चयन के विकल्प भी अधिक हाे गए हैं। तीनाें परीक्षाअाें में उन्हें जहां से सर्वाधिक अंक मिले हैं, वे उस जिले से चयन के लिए आगे की प्रक्रिया पूरी करेंगे।

