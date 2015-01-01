पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदान:पूर्व सांसद की पुत्रवधु कृष्णा और कांग्रेस की हरकू के बीच प्रधान के लिए मुकाबला

बांसवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • बांसवाड़ा की सबसे बड़ी पंचायत घाटाेल में 23 नवंबर काे हाेगा मतदान

पंचायत चुनावाें के तहत प्रथम चरण में पंचायत समिति घाटाेल के लिए मतदान हाेगा। पंचायत समिति, घाटाेल भाजपा के जनाधार वाली मानी जाती है। यहां भाजपा का अच्छा खासा प्रभुत्व है, लेकिन कांग्रेस भी उसे कड़ी चुनाैती देती अाई है। भाजपा जहां संगठित हाेकर चुनाव लड़ रही है, वहीं पूर्व सांसद की पत्नी व पुत्रवधु के साथ ही उनकी ही पार्टी के स्थानीय विधायक हरेंद्र निनामा की पत्नी के भी चुनाव मैदान में आ जाने से समीकरण बदलने लगे। वहीं इसी पार्टी से कुछ समय के लिए पिछले कार्यकाल में प्रधान रही सेनादेवी ने भी अपनी दावेदारी रखी है।

ऐसे में यहां भीतरघात की संभावना से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता। कांग्रेस यहां कई गुटाें में बंटी है। यही हर बार हार का कारण भी बनता है। लेकिन इस बार बताया जा रहा है कि कांग्रेस अंदरखाने एकजुट हाेकर पलटवार की काेशिश में लगी है। भाजपा व कांग्रेस दाेनाें ही दलाें ने भले ही अधिकृत रूप से प्रधान पद पर अपने दावेदाराें की घाेषणा नहीं की हाे, लेकिन दाेनाें ही दलाें की ओर से प्रधान के चेहरे सामने आ गए हैं। यहां प्रधान का पद जनजाति महिला के लिए आरक्षित है। कांग्रेस की ओर से हरकू देवी काे यहां भावी प्रधान के रूप में पेश किया जा रहा है।

साेमवार काे घाटाेल पंचायत समिति के सभी प्रत्याशियाें के समर्थन में एक सामूहिक सभा हुई। इस सभा में टीएडी मंत्री अर्जुनसिंह बामणिया व बागीदाैरा विधायक महेंद्रजीत सिंह मालविया ने सार्वजनिक रूप से प्रधान पद के लिए हरकू देवी के नाम की घाेषणा कर दी। वह पूर्व में भी पंचायत समिति सदस्य रह चुकी हैं। वहीं पूर्व सांसद मानशंकर निनामा ने भाजपा से अपनी पुत्रवधु कृष्णा कुमारी काे प्रधान पद का चेहरा घाेषित कर दिया है। मानशंकर की पत्नी सतुड़ी के साथ ही घाटाेल विधायक हरेंद्र निनामा की पत्नी कन्या कुमारी भी पंचायत समिति सदस्य का चुनाव लड़ रही हैं।

यह दाेनाें भी प्रधान पद की दावेदार मानी जा रही थी। लेकिन पूर्व सांसद मानशंकर का कहना है कि भले ही पार्टी ने अभी प्रधान पद पर किसी के नाम की घाेषणा की नहीं की, लेकिन उनकी पुत्रवधु कृष्णा कुमारी के नाम का निर्णय प्रधान के लिए ले चुके। घाटाेल से भाजपा विधायक हरेंद्र निनामा ने स्वयं पार्टी कार्यकर्त्ताओं की बैठक में इसकी घाेषणा की है। पूर्व सांसद का कहना है कि विधायक हरेंद्र की पत्नी कन्या कुमारी भले ही चुनाव लड़ रही हैं, लेकिन वह केवल पंचायत समिति सदस्य ही रहेंगी। प्रधान पद की दावेदार नहीं हाेगी।

पंचायत समिति, घाटाेल क्षेत्र में 68 ग्राम पंचायतें हैं, जिनके कुल वार्ड 580 हैं। पंचायत समिति के लिए 27 व जिला परिषद के 5 वार्ड हैं। 1 लाख 96 हजार 223 मतदाता हैं। जिनमें से 97 हजार 874 पुरूष व 98 हजार 347 महिला व दाे अन्य श्रेणी के मतदाता हैं।

जिला परिषद...जिला प्रमुख की रेस में यहां से कांग्रेस से नानालाल अाैर भाजपा से राजेश कटारा दौड़ में : जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए घाटाेल से पांच वार्ड हैं। कांग्रेस व भाजपा दाेनाें ही दलाें से यहां जिला प्रमुख पद की दावेदारी रखने वाले नेता अलग-अलग वार्डाें से चुनाव मैदान में हैं। कांग्रेस ने अपने वरिष्ठ सदस्य पूर्व संसदीय सचिव नानालाल निनामा काे वार्ड 4 से प्रत्याशी घाेषित किया है।

वहीं भाजपा ने वार्ड 2 से राजेश कटारा काे टिकट दिया है। कांग्रेस के नानालाल जहां क्षेत्र के लिए जाना पहचाना चेहरा है, वहीं भाजपा के राजेश कटारा काे यहां बाहरी प्रत्याशी के रूप में देखा जा रहा है। लेकिन, कटारा जिस वार्ड से चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं, वह भाजपा का गढ़ है। कटारा के सामने यहां बड़ी समस्या उनकी पिछली पृष्ठभूमि है। वे पहले जनता दल में थे। उसके बाद अपने समर्थकाें के साथ दल बदल कर कांग्रेस में शामिल हाे गए।

