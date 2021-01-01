पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

संवाद कार्यशाला:तीन जिलों केे सभी कॉलेजों में बनेंगेे गांधी कॉर्नर विद्यार्थियों को महापुरुषों से जुड़ा साहित्य मिलेगा

बांसवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जीजीटीयू में दो दिवसीय वेबिनार में विद्यार्थियों के सर्वांगीण विकास पर किया मंथन

गोविंद गुरु जनजातीय विश्वविद्यालय से संबद्धता प्राप्त बांसवाड़ा, डूंगरपुर और प्रतापगढ़ में संचालित राजकीय और निजी कॉलेजों के प्राचार्यों की दो दिवसीय संवाद कार्यशाला कुलपति प्रो. आई वी त्रिवेदी की अध्यक्षता में विश्वविद्यालय परिसर में आयोजित की गई। संवाद कार्यशाला में कुलपति ने कहा कि विश्वविद्यालय और कॉलेज एक दूसरे के पूरक हैं, दोनों का उद्देश्य विद्यार्थी का सर्वांगीण विकास करना है।

इस संवाद कार्यशाला से यह कार्य और भी अधिक और सरलता और सुगमता से संपादित होगा। कुलपति ने कहा कि हमें अपने क्षेत्र के साथ-साथ महापुरुषों के प्रति भी विद्यार्थियों में सम्मान जाग्रत करते हुए जानकारी देनी होगी। इसके लिए उन्होंने आह्वान किया कि ये सभी अपने महाविद्यालय परिसर में राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को समर्पित ‘’गांधी’’ कॉर्नर बनाएं। साथ ही महापुरुषों से संबंधित साहित्य भी विद्यार्थियों को उपलब्ध कराएं।

इस पर सभी प्राचार्यों ने सहमति जताई। कुलपति त्रिवेदी ने कहा कि विश्वविद्यालय एवं महाविद्यालय के मध्य संवाद जरूरी है। इसके लिए विश्वविद्यालय स्तर पर कार्यशाला का आयोजन आगामी दिनों में भी किया जाएंगे। इसके अतिरिक्त भी महाविद्यालय समय समय पर अपने सुझाव से विश्वविद्यालय को अवगत कराएं। कुलपति ने कहा कि जिस क्षेत्र में महाविद्यालय संचालित है, उसके आसपास किसी एक गांव को गोद लेकर उसकेे विकास में तथा राज्य सरकार की कल्याणकारी याेजनाओं के प्रति जनचेतना में भागीदारी निभाएं।

किस गांव का चयन किया गया है और वहां क्या विकास कार्य कराएंगे। इसकी संपूर्ण कार्य योजना से विश्वविद्यालय को अवगत कराएं। कुलसचिव गोविंद सिंह देवड़ा ने कहा कि विश्वविद्यालय महाविद्यालयों के लिए राजकीय नियमों की पालना अत्यंत जरुरी है। इसके लिए महाविद्यालयों से समय समय पर सूचनाएं मागी जाती हैं।

समय पर फॉर्मेट अनुसार सूचना उपलब्ध करा कर सहयोग प्रदान करें। डॉ. लक्ष्मण परमार ने कहा कि 28 फरवरी तक फॉर्मेट और शैक्षणिक स्टाफ की सूची समेत अन्य आवश्यक दस्तावेजों के साथ आवेदन करें। आगामी दिनों में पोर्टल पर व्याख्याताओं के आधार नंबर जोड़कर विश्वविद्यालय एक और नवाचार करने जा रहा है। उन्होंने संबंधित अन्य नियमों की जानकारी सभी को दी।

माइग्रेशन और डुप्लीकेट मार्कशीट के लिए ऑनलाइन पोर्टल

परीक्षा नियंत्रक डॉ. नरेंद्र पानेरी ने कहा कि परीक्षा प्रणाली में नवाचार जारी हैं। विद्यार्थियों को अधिक सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने के लिए विश्वविद्यालय आगामी दिनों में माइग्रेशन एवं डुप्लीकेट अंकतालिका पोर्टल के माध्यम से उपलब्ध कराएगा। साथ ही विद्यार्थियों की समस्या समाधान के लिए भी पोर्टल पर सुविधा उपलब्ध रहेगी। डॉ पानेरी ने बताया कि फरवरी में सत्र 2020-21 के लिए परीक्षा आवेदन की प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ कर दी जाएगी। मई में परीक्षाएं कराई जाएंगी।

परीक्षार्थी कर सकेंगे अपनी रुचि के 3 बेस्ट यूनिट का चयन
कार्यशाला में कोविड 19 के प्रभाव के कारण पाठ्यक्रम को कम करने के विषय पर भी गहन चर्चा की गई। कुलपति ने कहा कि सभी महाविद्यालय के प्राचार्य इस पर अपनी राय दें और सामूहिक रूप से इस पर एकमत होकर निर्णय करें। विद्यार्थी रुचि का ध्यान रखना अधिक जरूरी है।विश्वविद्यालय पर पाठ्यक्रम को कम नहीं कर कर संपूर्ण पाठ्यक्रम में से विद्यार्थियों को अपनी रुचि अनुसार कोई 3 यूनिट में से प्रश्न पत्र हल करने की स्वतंत्रता दी जा सकती है। हालांकि इस पर अभी अंतिम निर्णय का ड्राफ्ट तैयार नहीं किया गया है। प्राचार्य से प्राप्त मत एवं राय अनुसार विश्व विद्यालय इसके लिए आगामी दिनों में विस्तृत रूप से कॉलेजों क्यों को जानकारी दी जाएगी।​​​​​​​

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser