कचरा उठाना मुश्किल:कचरे वाली गाड़ी आज सब जगह नहीं आएगी, शहरवासी खुद ही करें व्यवस्था

बांसवाड़ा7 घंटे पहले
  • शहर में कचरा उठाने के लिए नया ठेका आज से, फर्म के पास कचरा उठाने के लिए गाड़ी ही नहीं, ठेकेदार बाेला-नगर परिषद की गाड़ियां लगाएगी 3 से 5 राउंड

शहर में आज जरूरी नहीं कि हर वार्ड से कचरा उठे। वो भी एक दिन के लिए नहीं बल्कि यह अव्यवस्था शहरवासियों को अगले कुछ और दिन के लिए उठानी पड़ सकती है। क्योंकि जिस फर्म को परिषद ने सफाई का ठेका दिया है, उसे बुधवार से काम शुरू करना है और उसके पास कचरा उठाने तक के लिए एक गाड़ी तक नहीं है। जिससे स्वाभाविक तौर पर शहर में गंदगी और लोगों के घरों से कचरा उठाना मुश्किल होगा।

पहले जिस फर्म के पास घर घर संग्रहण का काम था उसके पास 12 से 15 वार्ड की जिम्मेदारी थी, लेकिन नई फर्म के पास पूरे शहर का जिम्मा है। जिसे न सिर्फ कचरा उठाना है बल्कि गीला-सूखा कचरा अलग भी करना है। इसके साथ ही लोगों को आईईसी के माध्यम से जागरूक करना है।

बुधवार काे कैसे कचरा उठाने की व्यवस्था रहेगी, नगर परिषद ने वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था के बारे में भी काेई जानकारी नहीं दी है। नई ठेका कंपनी अगले दाे-तीन दिन के लिए कचरा उठाने के लिए पूरी तरह नगर परिषद पर आश्रित है, लेकिन सवाल यह है कि नगर परिषद के पास भी सिर्फ 5 गाड़ियां है, ऐसे में व्यवस्था बिगड़ना तय है।

पुरानी फर्म का टाइम नहीं बढ़ाया तो 15 दिसम्बर तक ही दिया काम : कचरा संग्रहण का काम नागेंद्रसिंह प्रा.लिमिटेड के पास था। जिसके टेंडर के मुताबिक 31 अगस्त 2020 को समय पूरा हो गया। फर्म द्वारा परिषद को 1 साल का समय बढाने के लिए प्रार्थना पत्र दिया गया था। लेकिन नगर परिषद ने समय नहीं बढ़ाया। ऐसे में फर्म की और से गत 23 नवंबर को परिषद को पत्र लिख कर 15 दिसम्बर के बाद काम नहीं करने के लिए अवगत करा दिया गया था। यह समय मंगलवार काे पूरा हाे गया। सबसे बड़ा सवाल यही है कि जब पुरानी फर्म ने तीन सप्ताह पहले ही स्थिति साफ कर दी ताे समय पर वाहनाें की व्यवस्था क्याें नहीं की गई।

सफाई के लिए 15 रूट बनाए गए है। जिसमें पूरी तरह से एनजीटी की गाइडलाइन की पालना होगी। 15 रूटों के लिए 10 गाड़ियों को ऑर्डर दिया जा चुका है जो 18 दिसम्बर तक उपलब्ध हो जाएगी। इस बीच परिषद की गाड़ियों से काम चलाया जाएगा। परिषद को गाड़ियों का किराया दिया जाएगा। कम गाड़ियों की वजह से राउंड 3 से 5 तक किए जाएंगे। कोशिश पूरी रहेगी कोई अव्यवस्था नहीं हो। पूर्व की फर्म को काम नहीं मिलने के कारण शिकायतें की जा रही है। जय शर्मा, सुप्रीम कंस्ट्रक्शन

नई फर्म को टेंडर किया है। वो घर-घर का कचरा संग्रहण करें। शर्ताें के मुताबिक काम करना उसकी जिम्मेदारी है। गाड़ियों को आने में 2 से 3 दिन का वक्त लग रहा है। तब तक परिषद की गाड़ियों से भी कचरा उठाया जाएगा।
जैनेंद्र त्रिवेदी, सभापति, नगर परिषद।

