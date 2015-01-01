पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

27 टॉपर्स की सूची जारी:जीजीटीयू का दीक्षांत समारोह 23 को

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
आगामी 23 दिसम्बर को प्रस्तावित गोविंद गुरु जनजातीय विश्वविद्यालय के दूसरे दीक्षांत समारोह के लिए विश्वविद्यालय ने विभिन्न कक्षाओं में टॉपर्स रहे विद्यार्थियों की सूची जारी कर दी है। सूची में 27 टॉपर्स है जिन्हें डिग्री दी जाएगी। यह समारोह ऑनलाइन आयोजित किया जाएगा।

जारी की गई सूची में बीए तृतीय वर्ष से अंजलि भोई मानस कॉलेज चितरी, बीकॉम तृतीय वर्ष कार्तिक जैन गोविंद गुरु कॉलेज बांसवाड़ा, बीएससी तृतीय वर्ष आयुष शर्मा लियो कॉलेज बांसवाड़ा, बीबीए 6 सेमेस्टर रूपशिखा शर्मा एपीसी कॉलेज प्रतापगढ़, बीसीए फाइनल प्रेक्षा चौहान लियो बांसवाड़ा, बीएड द्वितीय वर्ष स्वाति मेहता बीवीएम टीटी कॉलेज बांसवाड़ा, एलएलबी तृतीय वर्ष रिया गादिया डॉ एनएस लॉ कॉलेज बांसवाड़ा, एलएलएम फाइनल हिमानी जोशी विश्वविद्यालय, एमए फाइनल एजुकेशन किंजल जैन विश्वविद्यालय, एमए फाइनल ड्राइंग एंड पेंटिंग शहनाज मंसूरी पीएसपी कॉलेज परतापुर, एम ए फाइनल इकोनॉमिक्स शालिनी शर्मा गोविंद गुरु कॉलेज बांसवाड़ा, एमए फाइनल इंग्लिश दीपिका कुमारी सेवक एसबीपी कॉलेज डूंगरपुर, एमए फाइनल भूगोल प्रमिला डामोर एमबीडी कुशलगढ़, एमए हिंदी अक्षय कुमार कुमावत राजकीय पीजी कॉलेज प्रतापगढ़, एमए हिस्ट्री प्रवीण डोडियार गोविंद गुरु बांसवाड़ा, एमए होम साइंस जसु यादव गर्ल्स कॉलेज बांसवाड़ा, एमए फाइनल पॉलिटिकल साइंस मुकेश कुमार गोविंद गुरु, एमए संस्कृत दीपाली रोत एसबीपी डूंगरपुर, एमए सोशोलोजी सनद कुमार भोई एसबीपी,एमए उर्दू नजिया सुल्ताना पीजी कॉलेज प्रतापगढ़, एम कॉम एबीएसटी मानसी सुथार गोविंद गुरु बांसवाड़ा, एमकॉम बी.एडीएम प्रियंका मंडवानी एसबीपी डूंगरपुर, एमकॉम इएएफएम प्राची वर्मा गोविंद गुरु बांसवाड़ा, एमबीए 4 सेमेस्टर प्रेक्षा पंचोली विश्वविद्यालय, एमएससी बॉटनी कामिनी शर्मा गोविंद गुरु, एमएससी केमेस्ट्री सुनयना चोबदार गोविंद गुरु, एमएससी जूलॉजी अश्विनी गोस्वामी पीजी कॉलेज प्रतापगढ़ को सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

