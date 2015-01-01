पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पोस्ट ऑफिस:जीजीटीयू ने गाेद लिए पोस्ट ऑफिस चाैराहे का दस लाख रुपए से कराया जीर्णोद्धार, उग गई जंगली घास

बांसवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • नगर परिषद की बैठक के बाद पूर्व कुलपति ने चौराहे के सौंदर्यीकरण का लिया था निर्णय

गाेविंद गुरु जनजातीय विश्वविद्यालय ने अपने सीएसआर फंड के जरिए शहर में सौंदर्यीकरण के लिए पोस्ट ऑफिस चौराहे काे गाेद ताे ले लिया, लेकिन जिस तरह का वहां घटिया कार्य हुआ है, उससे चौराहे का सौंदर्यीकरण ताे दूर चौराहा पहले से भी ज्यादा खराब दिख रहा है। जबकि विश्वविद्यालय प्रबंधन द्वारा इस कार्य के लिए 10 लाख रुपए खर्च किया गया है। पूर्व में इस चौराहे पर फाउंटेन औओर कलरफूल लाइटें थी, उस पूरे चौराहे काे ताेड़कर विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा मिट्टी डाल दी गई और थाेड़ी हाइट बढ़ाकर उस पर विश्वविद्यालय के लाेगाे लगा दिया गया है।

ऐसे में साफ ताैर पर आशंका बढ़ जाती है कि विश्वविद्यालय औऐर ठेकेदार ने 10 लाख की राशि आखिर किस कार्य में खर्च की है। चौराहे के सौदर्यीकरण के बाद उसका उद्घाटन भी नहीं हुआ है और अभी वहां डाली गई मिट्टी पर जंगली घास और अन्य पाैधे उग आए हैं। दरअसल फरवरी में हुई नगर परिषद की साधारण सभा में निर्णय लिया गया था कि पोस्ट ऑफिस चौराहे काे विश्वविद्यालय काे गाेद देकर उसका सौदर्यीकरण कराना है। बैठक के निर्णय के बाद तत्कालीन कुलपति प्राे. कैलाश साेडाणी ने इस प्रोजेक्ट के लिए हामी भर दी। लेकिन कुछ माह बाद उनका कार्यकाल समाप्त हाे गया ताे ठेकेदार और इंजीनियर ने मनमर्जी से जल्दबाजी में काम पूरा कर दिया।

