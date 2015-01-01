पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दोनों विवि के बीच एमओयू:जीजीटीयू के विद्यार्थी कर सकेंगे एमएलएसयू की लैब-लाइब्रेरी का उपयोग

बांसवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
विद्यार्थियों को बेहतर सुविधाएं देने को लेकर श्री गाेविंद गुरु जनजातीय विश्वविद्यालय और मोहनलाल सुखाड़िया विश्वविद्यालय के बीच एमओयू हुआ है। एमएलएसयू के कुलपति प्रो. अमेरिका सिंह और जीजीटीयू के कुलपति प्रो. आई वी त्रिवेदी के बीच हुए समझौते के अनुसार जीजीटीयू के विद्यार्थी एमएलएसयू की लैब, लाइब्रेरी का उपयोग कर सकेंगे।

साथ ही व्याख्याताओं की कमी होने पर एमएलएसयू के व्याख्याता जीजीटीयू में सेवाएं भी देंगे। इसके अलावा न्यू एजुकेशन की नई पॉलिसी को लेकर भी सुखाड़िया यूनिवर्सिटी मदद करेगी। जीजीटीयू के हर स्कॉलर को सुखाड़िया यूनिवर्सिटी की हर सुविधा का उपयोग करने की छूट रहेगी। इन सभी सुविधाओं के लिए एमएलएसयू किसी तरह का शुल्क नहीं लेगी।

दोनों विश्वविद्यालयों के बीच पांच साल के लिए करार हुआ है। प्रो. अमेरिका सिंह ने कहा कि जीजीटीयू को किसी भी प्रकार की मदद चाहिए तो यहां के कुलपति एक पत्र लिखकर अवगत कराने पर हर तरह की मदद की जाएगी। जीजीटीयू के कुलपति प्रो. त्रिवेदी ने बताया कि यहां की यूनिवर्सिटी के विकास में थोड़ा समय लगेगा। फिलहाल यहां स्टाफ की समस्या है, जिसकी भरपाई में सुखाड़िया विश्वविद्यालय मदद करेगा।

यहां जल्द फॉर्मेसी कोर्स भी शुरू किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा आर्ट्स, कॉमर्स, साइंस की क्लास और डिप्लोमा कोर्स भी शुरू किए जाएंगे। एमओयू के दौरान जीजीटीयू के परीक्षा नियंत्रक डॉ. नरेंद्र पानेरी, शाेध निदेशक डॉ. अशाेक काकाेडिया, प्रभारी अधिकारी संबद्धता डॉ. लक्ष्मण परमार, स्पोर्ट्स चेयरमैन दिनेश रावत, वेद विद्यापीठ निदेशक डॉ. महीपाल सिंह उपस्थित रहे।

