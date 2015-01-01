पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यशाला:जीजीटीयू आज से शुरू कराएगा पब्लिक स्पीकिंग कार्यशाला,भाषण, श्रेष्ठ वक्ता और कम्यूनिकेशन स्किल काे बढ़ाने में हाेगी मददगार

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
गोविंद गुरु जनजातीय विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति प्रोफेसर आई वी त्रिवेदी द्वारा विश्वविद्यालय के बांसवाड़ा, डूंगरपुर एवं प्रतापगढ़ के समस्त विद्यार्थियों एवं कर्मचारियों के लिए सकारात्मक सोच को विकसित करने एवं सॉफ्ट स्किल्स के प्रशिक्षण के लिए हाल ही में अच्छी पहल की शुरुआत की है। इसके प्रथम चरण में एक माह का द मैजिक ऑफ थिंकिंग रिच के ऑनलाइन प्रशिक्षण प्रारंभ किया गया जो अभी जारी है।

दूसरे चरण में उन्हीं के प्रयासों से स्वयं को प्रस्तुत न कर पाने की कमी को दूर करने के लिए 6 दिवसीय पब्लिक स्पीकिंग कोर्स होने जा रहा है। यह कार्यशाला अंतरराष्ट्रीय प्रेरक वक्ता एवं लेखक भूपेंद्र सिंह राठौड़ द्वारा आयोजित होगी। कुलपति की पहल पर आयोजित इस कार्यशाला में अब समस्त भारतीय अपना पंजीयन करवा सकेंगे। इसके लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन लिंक भी उपलब्ध करवा दिया है।

इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी इस लिंक http://learn.askbsr.com/thethinkrich पर जाकर अपना पंजीयन करवा सकते हैं। रजिस्ट्रेशन करने वाले प्रतिभागियों को राठौड़ की ई-बुक “मास्टर योर थॉट, मास्टर योर लाइफ” की कॉपी एवं एक अन्य ऑनलाइन कोर्स निशुल्क दिया जाएगा। कुलपति त्रिवेदी ने सोमवार को एक वीडियो के माध्यम से सभी कॉलेज प्राचार्यों, प्रबंधकों, विद्यार्थियों एवं स्थानीय निवासियों को संदेश दिया कि विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा दीवाली उपहार के रूप में दिए जा रहे इस पाठ्यक्रम में अधिक से अधिक लोग भाग लेकर इस अवसर का घर बैठे लाभ लें।

