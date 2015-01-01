पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तेरस पर सोना-चांदी बरसाएगा धन:सोना प्रति 10 ग्राम 1500 रुपए सस्ता, तेरस पर 25 करोड़ की बिक्री की उम्मीद

बांसवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भाव में गिरावट से बदला खरीदारी का ट्रेंड, लाइटवेट ज्वैलरी की मांग बढ़ी, चांदी 1900 रुपए लुढ़की

त्याेहारी सीजन चल रहा है, लेकिन अब दो दिनों से सोने के भाव में आई गिरावट के बाद ग्राहक भी बढ़ना लगे हैं। कीमतों में कमी के चलते अब धनतेरस के दिन भी ज्वैलरी खरीदने की योजना लोग बना रहे हैं। सराफा बाजारों में बुधवार से अचानक भीड़ बढ़ी हुई नजर आ रही है। पिछले दिनों के मुकाबले अब 30 प्रतिशत ग्राहकी बढ़ गई है। जिसके लेकर सराफ व्यवसायी भी उत्साह में नजर आ रहे हैं।

मंगलवार से सराफा बाजारों में सोने के भाव में 1500 से 2000 ​हजार रुपए प्रति 10 ग्राम तक की गिरावट देखने को मिली है। व्यापारियों की मानें तो इस बार धनतेरस पर करीब 20 से 25 करोड़ रुपए के सोना-चांदी बिक्री की उम्मीद है। जिसमें करीब 15 करोड़ का सोना, 8 से 10 करोड़ चांदी की बिक्री इस दिन हो सकती है। पिछले साल धनतेरस की बात करें तो सोने के भाव करीब 30 हजार रुपए प्रति दस ग्राम था।

वहीं, फिलहाल दाम 52 हजार 400 रुपए प्रति दस ग्राम है। भाव बढ़ने से खरीदारी का ट्रेंड भी बदल गया है। जिले के सराफा एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष अनुज सराफ ने बताया कि सोने के भाव ज्यादा होने से लाइटवेट ज्वैलरी की मांग ज्यादा है। अधिकतर खरीदार लाइटवेट ज्वैलरी की ही मांग कर रहे हैं। लाइटवेट ज्वैलरी और सुपर लाइट ज्वैलरी की अच्छी डिमांड है। इटैलियन ज्वैलरी जिसमें कान के टॉप्स, लॉकेट, मंगलसूत्र आदि आते हैं, इनकी बिक्री अधिक हो रही है।

धनतेरस पर सोने-चांदी के सिक्कों की ज्यादा डिमांड
ज्वैलर्स के अनुमान के मुताबिक इस बार धनतेरस पर 20 से 25 करोड़ रुपए के सोने-चांदी के सिक्के, मूर्तियां, बर्तन और आभूषण बिकने का अनुमान है। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा रुपए के चांदी के सिक्के, सोने के सिक्कों की बिक्री होती है। साथ ही चांदी की मूर्तियां, बर्तन व सिल्वर ज्वैलरी शामिल है। सराफा एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष अनुज सराफ ने बताया कि ज्योतिषों के अनुसार भी चांदी को शुभ माना गया है। इसलिए धनतरेस से दीपावली तक चांदी के बर्तन और सिक्को की खरीद होने की उम्मीद है। दो दिन में चांदी में 1900 रुपए गिरावट दर्ज की है।

